We take a closer look at what Jackson's commitment means for the Trojans, take a look inside the film room and Rivals analyst Adam Gorney gives his scouting report.

In the case of Jackson, the high-upside WR from Desert Springs High School in Las Vegas, Nev., he joins top-25 national prospect Quaydarius Davis as WR commits in a class where USC is hoping to land three prospects at the position.

That continues the program's impressive spring as the coaching staff has been able to close the deal with many of its top targets.

USC continued to check off boxes on its 2021 recruiting wish list, adding another big-time play-making wide receiver Wednesday as 4-star prospect Michael Jackson III announced his commitment to the Trojans.

As we've been teasing over on the Trojan Talk message board, this is expected to not only be a big week but a huge month for USC recruiting.

The Trojans are already comfortable in the top 5 of the Rivals recruiting rankings, but they have a legitimate shot to finish as the No. 2 or 3 class nationally after -- as everyone knows -- tying for 65th in the 2020 cycle.

That head coach Clay Helton and his retooled coaching staff have been able to render 2020 as an outlier already has far exceeded most expectations -- while getting USC recruiting back to its traditional standards and expectations.

To update the numbers, Jackson is the 15th commit and 10th Rivals250 commit. For perspective, when the Trojans finished with the No. 3 overall class in the 2018 cycle, they had 15 Rivals250 signees.

But this USC class is far from done, and again, more good news is expected this week and later int he month.

As for Jackson's commitment, he and Davis -- the 4-star WR from Dallas, Texas -- give USC two major commits at the WR position. USC would like to sign three receivers overall.

The position wasn't one of the most pressing needs in this cycle, but the Trojans have done well to keep restocking top talent at WR and that looks to be continuing.

Veteran Tyler Vaughns will wrap up a successful USC career this coming season and Amon-Ra St. Brown could be heading to the NFL as well after his upcoming junior campaign, but with Drake London, Bru McCoy, Kyle Ford, Gary Bryant Jr., Munir McClain, Joshua Jackson Jr. and John Jackson III all entering their second or first seasons, the depth remains strong projecting into 2021 -- especially with Davis and Michael Jackson III.

Meanwhile, here's the overall snapshot of this USC recruiting class as it stands: Davis (ranked the No. 23 national prospect), 4-star QB Jake Garcia (No. 25), 4-star QB Miller Moss (No. 91), 4-star OLB Ma'a Gaoteote (No. 93), 4-star ATH/LB Julien Simon (No. 108), 4-star S Calen Bullock (No. 119), 4-star RB Brandon Campbell (No. 173), 4-star safety Anthony Beavers (No. 199), 4-star S Xamarion Gordon (No. 228), Jackson (No. 234), 4-star DT Jay Toia, 3-star OL Maximus Gibbs, Mason Murphy and Mapakaitolo, and 3-star DE Colin Mobley.