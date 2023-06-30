After signing just two defensive backs in the last recruiting cycle, USC has already reeled in five DB commits this month alone.

The latest came Friday as four-star cornerback Braylon Conley, out of Humble, Texas, announced his Trojans commitment, picking USC over Utah, Auburn, Arkansas and Texas.

While USC fans have been waiting for the announcements to follow the last two Fight On emojis tweeted by Lincoln Riley -- the tease for all new USC commitments -- on Tuesday night, there's reason to believe Conley may not actually be one of them.

As he told TrojanSports.com, he actually committed right after his May 18-21 official visit to USC and was just waiting for his already-planned commitment party to make it public. And indeed, Riley had teased a commitment back on May 24 that has never been publicly revealed -- until now, that is.

So expect more news to come ...

The Trojans have already added 13 commits in the month of June to get up to 16 overall in this 2024 class.

As for Conley, let's take a closer look at the newest Trojans commit.