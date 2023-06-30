Commitment Analysis: What USC is getting in four-star CB Braylon Conley
After signing just two defensive backs in the last recruiting cycle, USC has already reeled in five DB commits this month alone.
The latest came Friday as four-star cornerback Braylon Conley, out of Humble, Texas, announced his Trojans commitment, picking USC over Utah, Auburn, Arkansas and Texas.
While USC fans have been waiting for the announcements to follow the last two Fight On emojis tweeted by Lincoln Riley -- the tease for all new USC commitments -- on Tuesday night, there's reason to believe Conley may not actually be one of them.
As he told TrojanSports.com, he actually committed right after his May 18-21 official visit to USC and was just waiting for his already-planned commitment party to make it public. And indeed, Riley had teased a commitment back on May 24 that has never been publicly revealed -- until now, that is.
So expect more news to come ...
The Trojans have already added 13 commits in the month of June to get up to 16 overall in this 2024 class.
As for Conley, let's take a closer look at the newest Trojans commit.
What it means for USC
As noted, the Trojans now have five defensive backs committed in this 2024 recruiting class -- Conley, fellow four-star cornerbacks Dakoda Fields (Gardena Serra HS) and Marcelles Williams (St. John Bosco HS), four-star safety Jarvis Boatwright (Clearwater, Florida) and three-star safety Marquis Gallegos (Sierra Canyon HS).
That influx of highly-rated talent is needed as the future of the secondary is rather wide open for USC -- especially at cornerback.
Arizona transfer Christian Roland-Wallace is a one-year placeholder, while junior Ceyair Wright and redshirt junior Jacobe Covington are the only other corners on the roster with any significant college experience.
Behind them is a group of largely untested talent that includes former five-star Domani Jackson, former four-star Prophet Brown (entering his third year), former four-star Fabian Ross (entering his second year, also got work at safety last year) and three-star freshman Maliki Crawford. Alabama transfer Tre'Quon Fegans can also play anywhere in the secondary.
So the competition from the young corners should be compelling in the years to come.
"It's only going to help me, it's only going to make me better going against some pretty elite guys on my team," Conley said. "We are going to battling for a spot, and I feel like we're going to make some great things happen."
Film Room
