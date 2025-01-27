Five-star CB Elbert Hill recaps 'great' weekend visit to USC

The Akron, Ohio native has been having plenty of college coaches stop by his school and home this month, and Trojans' defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn made the trek to Ohio to meet with the Archbishop Hoban High School star last week.

Five-star cornerback Elbert Hill is still working on his visit schedule for the spring, but the staff at USC made him feel comfortable enough to bring together a trip out to Los Angeles over the weekend.

By the weekend Hill was in Los Angeles along with his family getting a better feel for what USC has to offer as he now comes into focus for a number of programs around the country.

Hill has previously visited the West Coast having already made a visits out to Oregon, but it was the first opportunity for the No. 1-ranked cornerback to see USC.

"The experience for me, it was great," Hill said about his time spent with the Trojans. "Especially because it's LA. The thing that stood out most for me on the visit was definitely the coaching staff, how they're really pushing for me and all the great things they have to say about me. They really like my game and how I play.

"Then, I would say another big thing about the visit was me seeing the stadium. It was great."