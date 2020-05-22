Commitment Analysis: What USC is getting in OT Saia Mapakaitolo
USC kept its recruiting momentum rolling Friday with a commitment from Bishop Alemany High School offensive tackle Saia Mapakaitolo.
Mapakaitolo is the Trojans' third offensive line commit in this 2021 class, their 10th commit since March 11 and their 13th overall commit as the program holds firm at No. 4 in the Rivals recruiting rankings.
We take a closer look at what the Trojans are getting in the 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive tackle, including what it means for this recruiting class overall, and Rivals analyst Adam Gorney gives his detailed scouting report on Mapakaitolo.
What it means for USC
The Trojans now have commitments from three offensive linemen in Mapakaitolo, fellow 3-star OT Mason Murphy (JSerra HS) and 3-star OG Maximus Gibbs (St. John Bosco HS).
Despite signing six offensive linemen in the 2020 class, USC would like to keep adding to their 2021 haul with one or two more OL prospects, depending on who they're able to get.
The top remaining target at this point is 4-star OT Joshua Simmons (Helix HS/San Diego), who has made it clear since he de-commitment from Oregon earlier this spring that the Trojans are a major contender in his recruitment.
With Mapakaitolo's commitment, it's also worth nothing that he is teammates at Bishop Alemany with a couple other top Trojans targets -- 4-star Rivals100 QB Miller Moss and 4-star Rivals250 DB Jaylin Smith.
USC also already holds a commitment from 2022 Bishop Alemany OLB Niuafe Tuihalamaka.
Film Room
Adam Gorney's scouting report
What jumps out to you about Saia Mapakaitolo as an offensive line prospect?
Gorney: "What I like about him is he's about 6-5, about 275, no bad weight, and I think he's a really tough and mean run blocker. That's what he stands out most doing right now. I think he's a kid who wants to put people on the ground in run blocking. He gets out in front, knocks people around, he keeps his head on a swivel to look for somebody to knock down. What I love about him is he just doesn't give up on the play either. He's a kid who you watch him on film and the play is 20 yards downfield and there he is chugging along looking for somebody to hit. That's what I like about him.
