We take a closer look at what the Trojans are getting in the 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive tackle, including what it means for this recruiting class overall, and Rivals analyst Adam Gorney gives his detailed scouting report on Mapakaitolo.

Mapakaitolo is the Trojans' third offensive line commit in this 2021 class, their 10th commit since March 11 and their 13th overall commit as the program holds firm at No. 4 in the Rivals recruiting rankings .

USC kept its recruiting momentum rolling Friday with a commitment from Bishop Alemany High School offensive tackle Saia Mapakaitolo .

The Trojans now have commitments from three offensive linemen in Mapakaitolo, fellow 3-star OT Mason Murphy (JSerra HS) and 3-star OG Maximus Gibbs (St. John Bosco HS).

Despite signing six offensive linemen in the 2020 class, USC would like to keep adding to their 2021 haul with one or two more OL prospects, depending on who they're able to get.

The top remaining target at this point is 4-star OT Joshua Simmons (Helix HS/San Diego), who has made it clear since he de-commitment from Oregon earlier this spring that the Trojans are a major contender in his recruitment.

With Mapakaitolo's commitment, it's also worth nothing that he is teammates at Bishop Alemany with a couple other top Trojans targets -- 4-star Rivals100 QB Miller Moss and 4-star Rivals250 DB Jaylin Smith.

USC also already holds a commitment from 2022 Bishop Alemany OLB Niuafe Tuihalamaka.