Commitment Analysis: What USC is getting in Rivals100 LB Tackett Curtis

USC reeled in its biggest commit of the summer on Monday as four-star Rivals100 linebacker Tackett Curtis announced his decision, picking the Trojans over Ohio State and Wisconsin.

Curtis -- the No. 2-ranked ILB and No. 61 overall national prospect, out of Many, La. -- had visited all three schools in June before taking a few weeks to mull his choice.

The result is the most significant defensive commitment for the Trojans in this 2023 recruiting class.

It's a big win for Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, but a large share of the credit here really needs to go to inside linebackers coach Brian Odom, who had been recruiting Curtis as a top priority since most of this staff was at Oklahoma.

Curtis went in-depth with TrojanSports.com about his connection with Odom last month, including what it meant to him that Odom made the maximum allowable two trips to Many High School during the spring evaluation period.

"It just shows, it puts action in front of words. Some coaches can tell you how much they love you, but he shows with his actions coming down and seeing me. It's not easy to get to Many, La., from LA. Not at all and he did it twice. It just shows, it puts the action behind the words," Curtis said.

"I feel like he's very relatable to me. Me and him are kind of, we act a lot the same, really similar. He's really serious and focused on ball, but then away from ball he has a good time and it's fun to be around him. I just feel like we really hit it off with our relationship, and he's really honest. He's always gave me his honest opinion. ... He just put it all on the line [during the official visit] and he was telling me, 'Man, I want you. I've been recruiting you for two and a half years. Don't make this be the last time that I see you.'"

It won't be now.

