We take a closer look at what McRee's commitment means for the Trojans, including a detailed scouting report from Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman.

USC has pursued him hard since then and lands the commitment, addressing another need in this class.

McRree, from Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas, was committed to Texas from last July until Feb. 11 before re-opening his recruitment.

USC is only expected to sign one tight end in this 2021 recruiting class, and the Trojans checked that box Friday with a commitment from 3-star prospect Lake McRee .

As always these days, we start by reiterating USC's overall recruiting momentum as the Trojans are already up to 16 commitments and were already No. 3 in the Rivals recruiting rankings.

McRee is the third Trojans commit this week, following 4-star QB Miller Moss and 4-star WR Michael Jackson III, and our intel says this should remain a big month moving forward.

But as noted, USC only needed one tight end in this class and has now taken care of that position with the 6-foot-5, 215-pound McRee.

While the Trojans haven't thrown a lot to their tight ends in recent years, new TEs coach John David Baker -- a close friend of offensive coordinator Graham Harrell -- has maintained that the staff indeed wants to use the tight ends in more versatile ways, assuming one shows they bring an added element to the offense that warrants not having a fourth wide receiver on the field.

This next season should be telling in that regard as USC has a very intriguing option there with the return of redshirt senior Daniel Imatorbhebhe -- a 6-foot-3, 240-pound impressive physical force -- along with fellow seniors Josh Falo and Erik Krommenhoek.

All three will come off the roster after this year, though, leaving present redshirt freshmen Jude Wolfe and Ethan Rae and incoming freshman Jack Yary at the position.

Add McRee into the mix, and that's a nice core of tight ends who will all be looking to prove themselves and carve out a role. That should be one of the more contested competitions entering 2021.

As for this recruiting class at large, here's the group of 16 commits: 4-star WR Quaydarius Davis (ranked the No. 23 national prospect), 4-star QB Jake Garcia (No. 25), 4-star QB Miller Moss (No. 91), 4-star OLB Ma'a Gaoteote (No. 93), 4-star ATH/LB Julien Simon (No. 108), 4-star S Calen Bullock (No. 119), 4-star RB Brandon Campbell (No. 173), 4-star safety Anthony Beavers (No. 199), 4-star S Xamarion Gordon (No. 228), 4-star WR Michael Jackson III (No. 234), 4-star DT Jay Toia, 3-star OL Maximus Gibbs, Mason Murphy and Mapakaitolo, 3-star DE Colin Mobley and McRee.

Also noteworthy, McRee is now the third commit from Texas, where this USC staff invests a lot of time and emphasis recruiting.