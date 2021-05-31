Commitment Analysis: What USC is getting with 2022 WR Kevin Green Jr.

Almost three months had passed since USC last landed a commitment, with most prospects nationally hitting pause on any major decisions until they are able to visit schools starting in June.

On the eve of the wild month ahead that is expected, though, Bishop Alemany 3-star ATH/WR Kevin Green Jr. decided the time was right to lock in his decision, announcing his commitment to USC on Monday.

Green is the sixth overall commit for the Trojans in 2022 and the first wide receiver.

We break down his commitment from every angle, including what it means to the Trojans' recruiting picture, what kind of a player they're getting, a look inside the film room and a full scouting report from Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney.

