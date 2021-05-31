Commitment Analysis: What USC is getting with 2022 WR Kevin Green Jr.
Almost three months had passed since USC last landed a commitment, with most prospects nationally hitting pause on any major decisions until they are able to visit schools starting in June.
On the eve of the wild month ahead that is expected, though, Bishop Alemany 3-star ATH/WR Kevin Green Jr. decided the time was right to lock in his decision, announcing his commitment to USC on Monday.
Green is the sixth overall commit for the Trojans in 2022 and the first wide receiver.
We break down his commitment from every angle, including what it means to the Trojans' recruiting picture, what kind of a player they're getting, a look inside the film room and a full scouting report from Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney.
What it means for USC
USC is looking to sign four wide receivers in the 2022 class, with 4-star Rivals100 standouts CJ Williams (Mater Dei HS) and Tetairoa McMillan (Servite HS) the top priority targets.
After those two, there are roughly another 10 targets in play -- including Green -- heading into this pivotal month of June, with most of them expected to take USC visits. So getting an early commitment from one of the preferred receivers off that list is a good headstart.
Green is a prototypical slot weapon at 5-foot-10, 155 pounds, and he confirmed to us that's where he'll play with the Trojans. He did have plenty of success on the outside as well the last two years at Bishop Alemany, though.
As a sophomore in 2019, Green compiled 81 receptions 1,076 yards and 8 TDs in 12 games (per MaxPreps), with now-USC freshman Miller Moss as his quarterback. His stats from the shortened 2021 spring season are not posted.
By the time Green arrives, redshirt senior slot weapon K.D. Nixon will no longer be in the program, while 2021 sophomore Gary Bryant Jr. (who could also end up a fixture on the outside), freshman Michael Jackson III (ditto), redshirt sophomore Kyle Ford and junior John Jackson III would all remain as potential fits for that inside A-receiver role.
As noted, Green is the sixth overall commit in this 2022 class for the Trojans, joining 4-star QB Devin Brown (Queen Creek HS/Queen Creek, Ariz.), 5-star CB Domani Jackson (Mater Dei HS), 4-star CB Fabian Ross (Bishop Gorman HS/Las Vegas, Nev.), 4-star TE Keyan Burnett (Servite HS) and 3-star LB Ty Kana (Katy HS/Katy, Texas).
