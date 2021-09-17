Commitment breakdown: USC lands Vincent Iwuchukwu

Andy Enfield received his third pledge of the 2022 class when 7-foot-0 2022 Rivals150 No. 15 Vincent Iwuchukwu committed. Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw evaluates what this means for USC.







What USC is getting

Iwuchukwu is a lengthy rim running big man who possesses touch and natural timing. He moves well and is adept at finishing around the basket, either over his left shoulder or above the rim. During Peach Jam Iwuchukwu averaged 16.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 55.4-percent from the field. Southern Cal beat out Baylor, who many had at the top for a long time, along with a final group that also included Kansas, Texas, and UCLA for the Montverde (Fla.) Academy center.

