Commitment breakdown: USC lands Vincent Iwuchukwu
Andy Enfield received his third pledge of the 2022 class when 7-foot-0 2022 Rivals150 No. 15 Vincent Iwuchukwu committed. Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw evaluates what this means for USC.
What USC is getting
Iwuchukwu is a lengthy rim running big man who possesses touch and natural timing. He moves well and is adept at finishing around the basket, either over his left shoulder or above the rim. During Peach Jam Iwuchukwu averaged 16.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 55.4-percent from the field. Southern Cal beat out Baylor, who many had at the top for a long time, along with a final group that also included Kansas, Texas, and UCLA for the Montverde (Fla.) Academy center.
What this means for the TrojansSouthern Cal has gotten a 5-star in four of the previous five classes. Four of these 5-stars have been bigs, Onyeka Okongwu, Isaiah Mobley, and Evan Mobley along with Iwuchukwu. This is the third commitment of the 2022 class along with 6-foot-9 4-star Kijani Wright and 3-star Oziyah Sellers. This comes behind a three-man 2021 class that featured 6-foot-3 4-star Malik Thomas along with a pair of 3-stars 6-foot-9 Harrison Hornery and 6-foot-5 Kobe Johnson.
What they said
“Vincent possesses elite speed and jumping ability for a player his size. He competes and plays hard on a daily basis. He has great potential because he is very effective now but still has so much room he will grow as a player. Because he is a great kid and a great worker who is willing to learn and ask questions he will make tremendous strides this season and in the years to come.” -High School Coach Kevin Boyle, Jr.