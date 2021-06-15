Commitment breakdown: USC reels in 5-star Mykel Williams

It's been 15 days since the end of the dead period and five-star Mykel Williams did not waste any time. The Columbus (Ga.) Hardaway defensive linemen crammed five visits into just a few days. Williams took unofficial visits to Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Alabama, and then did his official visit to USC. There was a time back in March when it looked like Williams was about to commit to Georgia but he decided to hold off and now, at the end of his official visit to USC, Williams has chosen the Trojans. USC landed his commitment even though Williams had official visits to Georgia Tech and Kentucky scheduled for later this month.

WHAT THE TROJANS ARE GETTING...

Williams is a massive, athletic, and strong defensive lineman that can shed blockers with ease. He has very long arms, which really helps him disengage from blockers, knock down passes, and hold the edge of the defense. Williams has a lot of room to add muscle mass at the college level and it'll be interesting to see if he's able to bump down to defensive tackle in certain situations. He shows the speed and quickness to consistently get into the backfield and chase down the play. Williams has a decent motor and gives chase in most situations. The five-star has all the tools to be a dominant college prospect and eventually be a high drat pick if he develops correctly but performing consistently will need to be his biggest area of improvement.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR USC...