Jordan Morant, a 4-star safety from Oradell, N.J., has long had significant interest in the Trojans football program. When he received an offer from USC last January, he noted that it had been a "dream school" for him since middle school.

Dreams don't always become reality, though, and as Morant's recruitment took off with major interest from coast to coast he ended up committing to Michigan last June.

But he's still taking an official visit to USC this weekend for the rivalry showdown with UCLA, and he explains why he had to follow through on checking out the Trojans.

