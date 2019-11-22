Committed 4-star S Jordan Morant explains motivation for USC official visit
Jordan Morant, a 4-star safety from Oradell, N.J., has long had significant interest in the Trojans football program. When he received an offer from USC last January, he noted that it had been a "dream school" for him since middle school.
Dreams don't always become reality, though, and as Morant's recruitment took off with major interest from coast to coast he ended up committing to Michigan last June.
But he's still taking an official visit to USC this weekend for the rivalry showdown with UCLA, and he explains why he had to follow through on checking out the Trojans.
CONTINUED BELOW ...
Want to keep reading? We have two new promos ongoing. Take HALF OFF the first year of a new annual subscription AND get $49.50 to spend at the Rivals Fan Shop. OR get $75 in FREE ADIDAS GEAR along with a discounted subscription. Choose the option that is best for you! Details and sign-up links here.
"I think the motivation came from how USC was the school I’ve always wanted to go to when I was young and I remember when I was going into high school I’ve always wanted to get an offer from them," he said. "... Since I finally have the opportunity I wouldn’t want to miss that chance. Despite me being committed I just want to make sure that I’m making the right decision for me and my future."
The Trojans aren't giving up on Morant, and this is their chance to try to sway him -- even if it's a longshot.
The 4-star prospect from Bergen Catholic High School who committed to Michigan out of 30 offers said his connection with the Wolverines remains strong.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news