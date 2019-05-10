News More News
Complete list of USC football graduates

Adam Maya • TrojanSports.com
Here are the football players, both present and former, who participated in the student-athlete graduation ceremonies at USC on Thursday.

Note: Some of these players finished their degree the previous semester and some will in the following one. They had the option of when to walk and they chose this spring.

Austin Applebee, Sociology

Matthew Bayle, Communication

Oluwole Betiku, International Relations

Clayton Bradley, Communication Music Industry Studies (minor)

Chris Brown, Real Estate Development

Jacob Daniel, Political Science

Dominic Davis, Communication

Malik Dorton, Master of Communication Management

Chuma Edoga, Political Science

Matthew Fink, Communication

Isaac N. Franco, Human Biology

Porter Gustin, Political Science

John Houston, Sociology

Daniel Imatorbhebhe, Master of Science in Social Entrepeneurship

Joshua Imatorbhebhe, Business Administration

Liam Jimmons, Real Estate Development

Iman Lewis-Marshall, Political Science

Jonathan Lockett, Non-Governmental Organizations & Social Change

Vavae Malepeai, Communication

Jake Olson, Business Administration

Reuben Peters, Master of Science in Project Management

Michael Pittman Jr., Sociology

CJ Pollard, Communication

Christian Rector, Non-Governmental Organizations and Social Change

Nickell Robey-Coleman, Policy, Planning and Development (Real Estate)

Jacob Russell, Business Adminstration

Wyatt Schmidt, Master of Science in Finance

John ‘Jack’ Sears, Business Administration

Trevon Sidney, Communication

Cole Smith, Real Estate Development Business Administration (minor)

Nathan Smith, Business Administration Holden Thomas Business Administration

Chris Tilbey, Master of Studies in Law Certificate in Business Law

Andrew Vorhees, Business Administration

