Here are the football players, both present and former, who participated in the student-athlete graduation ceremonies at USC on Thursday.

Note: Some of these players finished their degree the previous semester and some will in the following one. They had the option of when to walk and they chose this spring.

Austin Applebee, Sociology



Matthew Bayle, Communication



Oluwole Betiku, International Relations



Clayton Bradley, Communication Music Industry Studies (minor)



Chris Brown, Real Estate Development



Jacob Daniel, Political Science



Dominic Davis, Communication



Malik Dorton, Master of Communication Management



Chuma Edoga, Political Science



Matthew Fink, Communication



Isaac N. Franco, Human Biology



Porter Gustin, Political Science



John Houston, Sociology



Daniel Imatorbhebhe, Master of Science in Social Entrepeneurship



Joshua Imatorbhebhe, Business Administration



Liam Jimmons, Real Estate Development



Iman Lewis-Marshall, Political Science



Jonathan Lockett, Non-Governmental Organizations & Social Change



Vavae Malepeai, Communication

Jake Olson, Business Administration

Reuben Peters, Master of Science in Project Management

Michael Pittman Jr., Sociology

CJ Pollard, Communication

Christian Rector, Non-Governmental Organizations and Social Change

Nickell Robey-Coleman, Policy, Planning and Development (Real Estate)

Jacob Russell, Business Adminstration

Wyatt Schmidt, Master of Science in Finance

John ‘Jack’ Sears, Business Administration

Trevon Sidney, Communication

Cole Smith, Real Estate Development Business Administration (minor)

Nathan Smith, Business Administration Holden Thomas Business Administration

Chris Tilbey, Master of Studies in Law Certificate in Business Law

Andrew Vorhees, Business Administration

