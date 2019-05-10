Complete list of USC football graduates
Here are the football players, both present and former, who participated in the student-athlete graduation ceremonies at USC on Thursday.
Note: Some of these players finished their degree the previous semester and some will in the following one. They had the option of when to walk and they chose this spring.
Austin Applebee, Sociology
Matthew Bayle, Communication
Oluwole Betiku, International Relations
Clayton Bradley, Communication Music Industry Studies (minor)
Chris Brown, Real Estate Development
Jacob Daniel, Political Science
Dominic Davis, Communication
Malik Dorton, Master of Communication Management
Chuma Edoga, Political Science
Matthew Fink, Communication
Isaac N. Franco, Human Biology
Porter Gustin, Political Science
John Houston, Sociology
Daniel Imatorbhebhe, Master of Science in Social Entrepeneurship
Joshua Imatorbhebhe, Business Administration
Liam Jimmons, Real Estate Development
Iman Lewis-Marshall, Political Science
Jonathan Lockett, Non-Governmental Organizations & Social Change
Vavae Malepeai, Communication
Jake Olson, Business Administration
Reuben Peters, Master of Science in Project Management
Michael Pittman Jr., Sociology
CJ Pollard, Communication
Christian Rector, Non-Governmental Organizations and Social Change
Nickell Robey-Coleman, Policy, Planning and Development (Real Estate)
Jacob Russell, Business Adminstration
Wyatt Schmidt, Master of Science in Finance
John ‘Jack’ Sears, Business Administration
Trevon Sidney, Communication
Cole Smith, Real Estate Development Business Administration (minor)
Nathan Smith, Business Administration Holden Thomas Business Administration
Chris Tilbey, Master of Studies in Law Certificate in Business Law
Andrew Vorhees, Business Administration
***