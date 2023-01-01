ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Cotton Bowl has created a matchup of two football programs that each put together incredible turnarounds from last season, through very different circumstances.

USC, of course, bottomed out at 4-8 last year after firing former coach Clay Helton just two games into the season. In came Lincoln Riley, one of college football's established coaching stars, who orchestrated a substantial roster rebuild through the transfer portal and brought the Trojans to the brink of a College Football Playoff berth before losing to Utah in the Pac-12 title game.

USC fans know all that.

Meanwhile, more under the radar to the college football world, Tulane has statistically pulled off an even bigger one-year improvement -- an increase of nine wins from 2021 -- but it didn't take a coaching change to get the program back on track.

Willie Fritz is in his seventh season and has the Green Wave ranked the highest the program has been (No. 14 in AP poll, No. 16 in CFP rankings) since 1998 thanks to big seasons from quarterback Michael Pratt, who has passed for 2,775 yards, 25 touchdowns and 5 interceptions and rushed for 395 yards and 10 scores; running back Tyjae Spears, who has 1,376 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns; and a defense that ranks 35th nationally in allowing 342.4 yards per game.

So what's changed?

"We had a lot of obstacles to overcome last year. We had a ton of injuries at specific positions that are hard to overcome. ... We got transplanted over to Birmingham for a month and things like that, so it was a tough year without question," Fritz said. "But the guys never stopped believing. I was just very impressed with their resolve in everything that we were doing. ...

"A lot of guys that put their faith in myself, our program and decided to come back and play another year, so a lot of veteran leadership."

Tulane spent three weeks camped out in Birmingham at the start of the 2021 season due to Hurricane Ida, and its season just never really got on track from there, after Fritz had led the program to three straight bowl games in the seasons prior -- a first in program history.

The Green Wave returned the bulk of its starters, hired a new offensive coordinator in Jim Svoboda, got to sleep in its own beds with regularity this year and has a chance Monday to tie the program record for wins at 12 -- which would match Tommy Bowden's undefeated 12-0 team in 1998 (that had to settle for playing in the Liberty Bowl).

This week, Fritz was named the winner of the Dodd Trophy -- a national coach of the year award.

On Sunday, he was asked about the challenge of being a Group of 5 team going up against the likes of USC.

"When you get to this point, you have a body of work. The guys have shown what they can do. It's obviously a tremendous challenge playing a team like USC. We're proud to represent our conference and university and New Orleans. We're going to have to play great tomorrow. There's no doubt about it. We know that. But it's a tremendous opportunity," Fritz said.

"... The last time Tulane was in a game like this was 1940. A couple years ago. Anybody at that game?"

Let's take a closer look at what Tulane brings into the matchup ...