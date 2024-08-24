Could Pete Carroll return to the sidelines for USC? Or the practice field? At least join in on some team meetings?

Carroll told Seattle sports radio station 93.3 KJR-FM earlier this week that he'll start teaching a class at USC in the spring, so he's sure to be around campus.

"I'm looking forward to that," Carroll said. "It's going to be a really exciting endeavor when it's finalized and all that."

USC issued a statement to the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday, saying, "We are excited to welcome Pete Carroll home to USC in a new capacity in which he can, as a legendary coach and leader, share his knowledge and experience with our students."

As for anything beyond that for the former coach, who went 97-19 with a pair of national championships with the Trojans from 2001-09, USC head coach Lincoln Riley said the door is open to Carroll.

“I’d love to have him. He’s great. He’s been, Coach has been great to me. We’ve had a chance to catch up pretty often, check in with each other. He’s been a great resource, and a great person to be able to pick his brain. And he’s been very good to me, so, yeah, shoot. I’m excited he’s going to be here more, "Riley said.

"We’d be crazy to not take advantage of having him around, so, whether it’s in an official role or not – he’s made it very clear that we’ve got a good, open line of communication. It’s one that I appreciate and respect very much and will always never hesitate to pick up the phone and call him or to reach out to him, because of obviously how successful he was as a coach and he’s obviously got a great knowledge of this place. So, I’ve been appreciative of his help and his friendship, and be glad to have him around a lot more.”