Countdown to Camp: Assessing USC's DB picture, storylines and depth chart

It seems much further in the past at this point, but it was just a year and a half ago that USC came up totally empty on defensive backs in its 2020 recruiting class. No corners. No safeties. Despite trying for both.

The new defensive staff has done wonders to restock with highly-rated prospects at all positions in the secondary, be it signing six four-star DBs in this 2021 freshman class or landing two big-time transfers in safeties Xavion Alford (from Texas) and Chris Thompson Jr. (Auburn).

With another strong cornerback class in the works in 2022, the future should be set for USC at corner, safety and nickel.

It's just the present that still carries some major questions or uncertainties.

Let's start with what we know ...

Junior Chris Steele looked like a man on a mission during the spring. He knows the NFL scouts will be watching him closely this year and he's talked about some very lofty goals, such as All-American status. He has a lot to show still to get to that point, but Steele looked to be playing with peak confidence in the spring and it's very likely he has his best season yet for the Trojans while locking down the boundary corner spot.

And redshirt senior Isaiah Pola-Mao is back as a third-year starter at safety. The Trojans moved Pola-Mao around in the spring as injuries struck, working him at nickel and using him on blitzes. He looked good doing it, but it stands to reason he'll be back at his familiar free safety position.

Because pretty much everything else in the secondary is a question to some degree ...