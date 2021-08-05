Countdown to Camp: Assessing USC's LB picture, storylines and depth chart

One of the narratives that emerged in the spring from defensive coordinator Todd Orlando was that perhaps the true setback of the pandemic-altered season last year was that the new defensive staff never had a spring or summer to truly instill their mentality into the defense.

Once the delayed season was put back on track, the focus was simply on making sure the unit had enough of the scheme down to compete on Saturdays.

When asked at Pac-12 Media Day what he saw as the biggest difference in his team since last season, that's where Clay Helton started.

"I know defensively it's just having the opportunity and time to be able to grow, really to develop kind of the attitude of what Coach Orlando is," he said. "I remember leaving the building March 15th of last year and not reentering until July 6. Coach Orlando and Coach Snyder, our special teams coach, having to go and basically shrink a playbook down, say this is what we're going to do, we're going to get really good at something. Really seeing those two phases advance. In this offseason being able to see the personality of what Coach Orlando brings and that defensive staff brings to the table has really rubbed off on our players.

"There's an edginess, toughness, discipline, accountability, really a bond between that defensive unit and what Coach Orlando has been able to create."

That all makes sense, and the Trojans did have palpably intense, physical spring practices, but the more specific, more tangible area where fans will be scrutinizing Orlando most in his second year with the program is the growth of the linebackers.

He coaches that unit personally and has a track record of strong player development. Again, last year might not have been the best gauge for that.

There was a lot of hope for Palaie Gaoteote, but he'd end up leaving the team entirely mid-season and later transferring to Ohio State.

First-year starter Ralen Goforth ultimately finished as one of the lower-graded USC regulars by PFF, receiving a 51.1 mark for the season (on a 1-100 scale) while tallying six missed tackles in five games (third-most on the team), but he had his moments too. Goforth tallied 12 tackles and 2 pass deflections vs. Utah and had 9 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss vs. UCLA.

He figures to return as the starter at middle linebacker as a junior, while looking to grow in his development, and for a player with a reputation for being a dedicated studier of film and sponge for coaching, there's potential for a more consistent 2021.