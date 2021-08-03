Countdown to Camp: Assessing USC's OL picture, storylines and depth chart

**Not subscribed? We have a FREE TRIAL available that will unlock premium access until USC's first game of the season, but you have to act fast as the deal expires on Aug. 5. Use promo code NEXTUP21 and this link .**

There are other storylines on the offensive side of the ball, some interesting depth chart decisions to shake out, but there is really only one true question for the USC offense entering fall camp -- and everyone knows what it is.

The Trojans made only one change to the on-field assistant coaching staff after last season, moving on from offensive line coach Tim Drevno despite back-to-back first-round NFL draft picks at offensive tackle.

The move didn't seem so much an indictment on Drevno's abilities as a coach but rather of his fit in offensive coordinator Graham Harrell's variation of the Air Raid.

Drevno came from more traditional, old school offenses while working his way up under Jim Harbaugh at San Diego, Stanford, with the NFL's San Francisco 49ers and at Michigan. Harrell comes from the polar opposite Mike Leach tree, although he has consistently reiterated that his offense is not a Leach clone and that he wants a healthy run-pass balance ... ideally.

The sentiment that emerged from the Trojans' split with Drevno was that there was a disconnect of some sort between all the moving pieces up front and what this particular offense requires. Any deeper specifics as to operational/schematic changes needed are best left to offensive line gurus who can speak more intricately on the matter -- as much as we've asked there's just a limit to the insights gleaned in that regard.

RELATED: How USC may have found a potential hidden gem in projected left tackle Courtland Ford | Redshirt freshman Jonah Monheim looks ahead to fall camp opportunity

But it was no coincidence that USC went and hired Clay McGuire for the job. McGuire had played for and coached RBs under Leach at Texas Tech, was a coach there when Harrel was the QB, coached RBs at East Carolina when Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley was the OC there, and spent six years coaching the offensive line under Leach at Washington State before a brief return to Texas Tech under Kliff Kingsbury and two years at Texas State.

The point being that McGuire knows and understands this kind of offense -- from both an offensive line and run game perspective.