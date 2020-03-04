This time a year ago, Kedon Slovis was readying for his first USC spring practice with minimal outside expectations.

He was simply the 3-star QB from Scottsdale, Ariz., then, presumed by most to settle on the depth chart somewhere behind at least a couple of the Trojans' returning QBs. The more common question for fans at that time wasn't if he would play in 2019 -- it was if he would ever play for the program.

Of course, that all just makes his success story even better.

Now, the general presumption is that Slovis is locked in as USC's starting quarterback heading into his sophomore year. He long ago shed that 3-star label and is instead now a darkhorse Heisman Trophy candidate, drawing 30-to-1 odds in Las Vegas as of last month.

USC's QB situation is more complicated than that, though.

Slovis was a breakout star last fall, completing 71.9 percent of his passes (third-best nationally) for 3,502 yards (a USC freshman record), 30 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

But JT Daniels, the starting QB entering each of the last two seasons, should be on track to compete in fall camp this summer after recovering from the season-ending knee injury (torn ACL/meniscus) that opened the door for Slovis' big season.

And until that happens, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell is declining to make any proclamations about the position.

He was asked directly Tuesday if he views Slovis as the Trojans' starting QB.

“It’s always a competition," he responded. "Coach [Mike] Leach is the guy I learned that from, but whoever’s playing best at the time is who you have to put out there because they give you the best chance to win. Kedon obviously did a lot of great things and he’s obviously a really good football player. We saw that from last spring coming in as a true freshman, he did a lot of great things. But it’s always going to be a competition at that position because there’s only one of them that plays so the best guy come September or August, whenever we play that first game, we’ll trot out there."

At any other program in the country, a returning QB who averaged 403.3 passing yards over his last four games while totaling 14 TDs and just 1 INT in that span -- and who passed for 346.3 yards per game, 25 TDs and 5 INTs over the last eight contests -- would be acknowledged as the clear starting quarterback entering the next spring.

Again, though, USC's situation is more complex.



Daniels, the former 5-star prospect from Mater Dei High School who was once pre-annointed by some as the next great USC quarterback before he even played a game, won QB competitions each of the last two seasons and didn't get beat out for the job last year. In fact, despite an inconsistent freshman season (2,672 passing yards, 59.5 completion percentage, 14 TDs, 10 INTs in a much different offense), there is every reason to think he would have flourished in Harrell's system last year as well.

He didn't get that chance as he season ended in the second quarter of the first game, after completing 25 of 34 passes for 215 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT, and now the Trojans have this delicate situation to navigate.

They have minimal QB depth overall, with redshirt senior Matt Fink the only scholarship QB on the roster behind Slovis/Daniels, and Vanderbilt grad transfer Mo Hasan set to join the program as an expected preferred walk-on this summer. If Daniels can't reclaim his job from Slovis this season, he is too talented to remain as a backup at the program and would surely seek a better opportunity elsewhere as a graduate transfer, but he seems committed to seeing things through here this year.

And while Slovis has certainly earned the job with his performance last fall, Daniels has earned the respect of being given a chance to compete for a job he lost due only to injury.

That's how the coaches see it.