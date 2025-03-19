Countdown to Spring: Three thoughts on USC's quarterback storylines

(Photo by Jeff McCulloch/TrojanSports.com)

For a team with an incumbent starting quarterback returning to the program, USC nonetheless carries plenty of intrigue and questions at the position entering the start of spring practice later this month. While the Trojans haven't announced an official start day for the first practice, we expect it to be at the end of next week. Which means it's time to break down the storylines, position battles, depth chart decisions, questions, predictions, all of it unit by unit -- starting today with the QBs.

Redshirt junior Jayden Maiava returns after a four-game audition as the starter at the end of last season. Overall, including limited work earlier in the season, Maiava passed for 1,201 yards, 11 touchdowns and 6 interceptions and rushed for 45 yards and 4 scores. He flashed his arm talent and also flummoxed fans with some of his decision-making, willing to dare the defense at all times and not always in a good way. No performance best encapsulated the Maiava Experience better than the Las Vegas Bowl, in which he both played a leading role in USC getting behind 24-7 in the first half while then becoming the catalyst for the comeback on the way to a 35-31 win. He threw 4 touchdowns with 3 interceptions and 295 yards. That was the Maiava Experience in a nutshell in 2024. But this is 2025. Maiava has now had a full year in Lincoln Riley's offense and those four valuable starts against Big Ten and SEC competition, which was different challenge than what he faced the previous year at UNLV. He's surely learned from those experiences, and Riley and Co. have gotten a better sense for what Maiava does best and where he needs to get much better (scanning the field, protecting the football, decision-making in general). Maiava's hold on the starting job should be solid entering the season, with four-star freshman early enrollee Husan Longstreet and well-traveled transfer Sam Huard behind him, but his leash at that point is hard to assess just yet ... Here are three thoughts on USC's quarterback situation entering spring practice ...

1. Do we see a more comfortable Maiava in 2025?