Cornerback was clearly a weakness in 2018 but not quite the trainwreck that some might remember it as. The Trojans’ pass defense, which of course encompasses more than the two outside backs and the nickel, was strong in six of 12 games last year and above average in two more. No, really. Biggie Marshall quietly had the best season of his career. By advanced metrics, he was one of the nation’s top corners on a per-snap basis. It’s no secret that the timeshare maintained by Isaiah Langley and Greg Johnson was problematic, and Ajene Harris was inconsistent at nickel. But that’s also why, despite all the new faces, there’s reason to believe the Trojans could experience an uptick at two of the three spots. (I know some will insist all three positions might prove to be an upgrade.)

Nickel back Chase Williams had an excellent spring. We knew last year he had the intangibles, but he has deceptive size, underrated athleticism, and he really started to play with a lot of confidence as spring wore on. Johnson, meanwhile, rebounded from a dalliance in the transfer portal with a workmanlike performance. The 15 practices provided a good setting for those two and a couple others to get their bearings. But less than four weeks out from the season, it’s still too early to say anything has been established with this group. It’s by far the most unpredictable unit on the team.

