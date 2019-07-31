Welcome to our training camp preview series in which we’re breaking down the depth chart, key competitions, best and worst-case scenarios and newcomers to watch. We continue with defensive linemen.

It’s hard to say how big of a hand the defensive line played in USC’s defensive troubles last season. The numbers, however, make it clear that the Trojans struggled in the trenches. Rushing yards and points allowed were high. Sacks, tackles for loss and turnovers, especially turnovers, were low. It’s worth noting that USC was especially young a year ago, featuring a redshirt freshmen version of Marlon Tuipulotu, Jay Tufele and Jacob Lichtenstein, sophomore Brandon Pili, who’d logged about half a season in 2017, and an undersized senior in Malik Dorton with limited game experience. Christian Rector, mind you, was often at Predator or out of position as a 3-4 defensive end.

But what was a flawed puzzle in 2018 looks to be a potential work of art in 2019. The Trojans rolled out a new defensive front in spring, playing to their strength and seemingly activating the players’ collective vigor. The linemen discussed having a broader understanding of their position under new coach Chad Kauha’aha’a and have demonstrated needed discipline in reshaping their bodies in the offseason. With so many question marks throughout this defense, it’s reasonable to believe the D-line will provide much-needed answers.

