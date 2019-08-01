The first thing that comes to mind is injuries. Four-year starter Cam Smith missed time. Three-year starter Porter Gustin missed half the season. Two-year starter John Houston missed the season finale. Returning starter Jordan Iosefa made it through the whole season but he struggled as an every-down player in a new position. The biggest loss was Gustin, who didn’t make it to November for the second consecutive season. USC was a different (i.e. good and sometimes great) defense when he was on the field. It was usually bad without him. He was a flawed player himself but his ability to generate pressure helped every level of the defense. The Trojans had no surefire replacement once he went down and didn’t adjust for his absence quick enough.

Gustin’s departure, coupled with the growth of the D-line, has encouraged Clancy Pendergast to use a bigger front and employ fewer linebackers. There was a good amount of shuffling in spring, and most of it appeared to be working. What’s crucial moving forward is whether the realignment leads to more playmaking, especially for first-teamers Houston, Palaie Gaoteote and Hunter Echols. The Trojans have the bodies up front to hold the point of attack. It’s hard to imagine the run defense not improving. But the linebackers have to do their part in finishing plays. There appears to be more depth, despite the notable losses, and certainly more athleticism. But being smart will be just as important.