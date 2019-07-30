Countdown to USC training camp: Offensive linemen
Welcome to our training camp preview series in which we’re breaking down the depth chart, key competitions, best and worst-case scenarios and newcomers to watch. We continue with offensive linemen.
PROJECTED DEPTH CHART
Right tackle
70-Jalen McKenzie (6-5, 310, R-So) OR
53-Drew Richmond (6-5, 315, R-Sr)
76-Clayton Bradley (6-5, 295, R-Sr) OR
71-Liam Jimmons (6-4, 305, R-Jr)
Right guard
72-Andrew Vorhees (6-6, 315, Jr)
68-Liam Douglass (6-5, 300, R-Fr)
66-Gino Quinones (6-3, 280, Fr)
Center
62-Brett Neilon (6-2, 300, R-So)
57-Justin Dedich (6-2, 295, R-Fr)
Left guard
75-Alijah Vera-Tucker (6-4, 310, R-So)
52-Jacob Daniel (6-4, 310, R-Sr)
77-Jason Rodriguez (6-6, 325, Fr)
Left tackle
73-Austin Jackson (6-6, 310, Jr)
65-Frank Martin (6-4, 300, R-Jr) OR
51-Bernard Schirmer (6-6, 290, R-Jr)
SYNOPSIS
While most everyone involved with USC football in 2018 fell short to some degree, no entity save for coaching was assigned more blame for the team’s woes than the offensive line. Without piling on, its performance was really problematic. Not once did the offense string together a complete game and the line was perhaps the primary reason why. Poor snapping was a legitimately lethal issue all year, and yet it seems to have overshadowed how much the entire unit struggled in both the run game and with pass protection.
All of it ultimately proved too much for Clay Helton, who replaced the only line coach of his tenure four games before he planned to in hopes of salvaging the situation for the stretch run. The Trojans, however, were in too deep. Whereas individuals sometimes performed well, the collective was never strong. Enter 2019? For what it’s worth, the offensive line had one of its better springs in recent years. There was continuity on the first team and excitement in the OL room over both the new offense and the tutelage of Tim Drevno.
Three of the top five will be different, which can be a good thing as some of the turnover is seen as a potential upgrade. The other two spots belong to left tackle Austin Jackson and right guard Andew Vorhees, both of whom still have a lot to prove but are in that sweet spot of their careers where they should have matured and will thus be consistent. That especially goes for Jackson, who became a starter just last year and practiced like USC’s best lineman in spring, showing tangible improvement in his footwork and upper-body strength.
The shift to the Air Raid, however, is expected to produce the biggest difference in results. We won’t know until the games begin just how comfortable these guys are in the system. It goes without saying that this needs to become a tougher, more physical bunch, but it will be pivotal that they adapt to volume pass protection while also being prepared to run enough to keep defenses honest.
SIGN UP FOR FULL PREMIUM ACCESS WITH OUR BEST DEAL YET:
TrojanSports.com is running its best deal of the year. Sign up for a FREE TRIAL THROUGH THE END OF AUGUST with access to all of our premium content, including the most up-to-date breaking news, thorough daily recruiting coverage, exclusive features and podcasts along with our popular message board.
---> CLICK HERE to take advantage of this special deal (use promo code USC2019), and to sweeten the offer, those who continue beyond the free trial will receive an extra month on a monthly subscription or an EXTRA SIX MONTHS for an annual subscription.
KEY COMPETITION
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news