While most everyone involved with USC football in 2018 fell short to some degree, no entity save for coaching was assigned more blame for the team’s woes than the offensive line. Without piling on, its performance was really problematic. Not once did the offense string together a complete game and the line was perhaps the primary reason why. Poor snapping was a legitimately lethal issue all year, and yet it seems to have overshadowed how much the entire unit struggled in both the run game and with pass protection.

All of it ultimately proved too much for Clay Helton, who replaced the only line coach of his tenure four games before he planned to in hopes of salvaging the situation for the stretch run. The Trojans, however, were in too deep. Whereas individuals sometimes performed well, the collective was never strong. Enter 2019? For what it’s worth, the offensive line had one of its better springs in recent years. There was continuity on the first team and excitement in the OL room over both the new offense and the tutelage of Tim Drevno.

Three of the top five will be different, which can be a good thing as some of the turnover is seen as a potential upgrade. The other two spots belong to left tackle Austin Jackson and right guard Andew Vorhees, both of whom still have a lot to prove but are in that sweet spot of their careers where they should have matured and will thus be consistent. That especially goes for Jackson, who became a starter just last year and practiced like USC’s best lineman in spring, showing tangible improvement in his footwork and upper-body strength.

The shift to the Air Raid, however, is expected to produce the biggest difference in results. We won’t know until the games begin just how comfortable these guys are in the system. It goes without saying that this needs to become a tougher, more physical bunch, but it will be pivotal that they adapt to volume pass protection while also being prepared to run enough to keep defenses honest.