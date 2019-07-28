Welcome to our training camp preview series in which we’re breaking down the depth chart, key competitions, best and worst-case scenarios and newcomers to watch. We continue with tight ends.

It’s been years since the USC tight ends made a significant impact, and yet their production in 2018 was notably poor. The unit combined for just 17 catches, the lowest figure in the program since the 1999 squad got 14 receptions from its tight ends. That futility made it fair to question all potential factors, from the personnel to the quarterback to the offense. There’s actual change in at least two of those areas this year, so perhaps the results will be decidedly different.

This Air Raid, or whatever USC chooses to dub its new offense, regularly features at least one tight end (and sometimes two). That’s not especially different from what the Trojans were doing the past three years -- remember, one of the things that initially drew Clay Helton to Graham Harrell was that his personnel groupings were very similar to USC’s -- but the tight ends were being targeted more in spring practice.

With Tyler Petite and Daniel Imatorbhebhe officially out of the picture, juniors Josh Falo and Erik Krommenhoek will claim the lion’s share of snaps. The addition of two rookies will supply better depth if they're ready for even a limited role. There’s also the issue of a starting QB who better utilizes the tight ends in the passing game. Of course, it takes two to tango and the returners stand to improve just as much.