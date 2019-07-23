This was USC’s best unit in 2018 and every significant contributor returns. What’s more, they’re all motivated. Michael Pittman is eager to establish himself as one of the best wide receivers in the nation and a USC great. Tyler Vaughns wants to prove he’s better than a sophomore showing that saw him slightly regress from 2017. Those two are also eager to boost their draft stock, with the former playing out his final year of eligibility. Talk to Amon-Ra St. Brown and it’s clear he wasn’t impressed by his freshman campaign. Velus Jones lost his starting job and is back on the team after spending about four months in the transfer portal, including all of spring practice. Devon Williams hasn’t been shy about expressing his disappointment in a rookie season that resulted in just four receptions.

That they all stand to improve -- and they know it -- is a good problem to have. Even better is the fact they’re in an offense that will reward their talent and efforts. If USC’s actually going to approach passing the ball 60 percent of the time, they have the personnel to do so. Maybe, just maybe, they should throw even more.