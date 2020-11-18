 TrojanSports - Coveted 2022 DE Anthony Lucas calls USC 'one of the top teams on my mind'
football

Coveted 2022 DE Anthony Lucas calls USC 'one of the top teams on my mind'

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals

Anthony Lucas, a 2022 defensive end from Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Ariz., may be rated as a 3-star prospect presently, but he's being recruited like one of the top defensive linemen out west.

Lucas has 18 offers, including most of the Pac-12, but also some Big Ten and Big 12 heavyweights along with Notre Dame.

And most of those schools are in consistent communication with the 6-foot-5, 285-pound standout. That includes USC, led by defensive line coach Vic So'oto.

"We talk a lot. They always reach out and I talk to them on the phone pretty much weekly," Lucas told TrojanSports.com this week. "It's a pretty good [relationship]. He's always reaching out trying to send me motivational stuff every week, like before games."

The bottom line is Lucas feels like a priority for the Trojans with the way they've approached his recruitment even at this early juncture.

"I'm thinking [they want me] a lot because it's like almost all the coaches try to reach out to me like at least once a day. It's not just Coach Vic, but he's the one I usually talk to," he said.

