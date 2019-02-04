Coveted 4-star OT Enokk Vimahi talks thought process for decision
One of the most anticipated announcements on National Signing Day for USC will come from 4-star Kahuku, Hawaii offensive tackle Enokk Vimahi.
A little more than a month ago when he arrived at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, Vimahi seemed pretty sold on USC as his college choice. But a late offer from Ohio State and subsequent official visits to check out Oklahoma and the Buckeyes gave him more to think about.
Vimahi will announce a final decision on National Signing Day, Wednesday, at 9:30 a.m. PT, but first he still has to make that decision. As of Sunday, he told TrojanSports.com that he remained undecided.
