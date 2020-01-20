While USC works to add to its 2020 recruiting class with National Signing Day just a couple weeks ago, the Trojans already have another significant addition to the roster.

Tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe is back on USC's roster -- after being removed heading into the 2019 season, a source confirmed.

He hasn't played for the Trojans since 2017, missing 2018 spring practice with a hip injury and all of 2018 with an upper leg muscle injury. USCFootball.com's Keely Eure first reported the news. Imatorbhebhe's return indicates he's been granted a sixth year of eligibility, as he first arrived at USC in the fall of 2015 as a transfer from Florida.

Imatorbhebhe wasn't on the field for the Trojans at all in 2019 as head coach Clay Helton announced in the summer Imatorbhebhe would be focusing on academics.

When he was healthy, though, the 6-foot-3 playmaker showed incredible athleticism and play-making potential.

He had 17 catches for 254 yards and 4 touchdowns over 13 games in 2016, and 8 catches for 144 yards in 9 games in 2017.

While USC doesn't throw to its tight ends in a traditional sense, Drake London operated as a de-factor pass-catching tight end out of the slot in his breakout freshman season. It's also believed that Imatorbhebhe's athleticism could allow him to get reps on the outside as well, but it's too early to project any sort of role for the redshirt senior until he goes through spring practice -- and shows he's healthy.

But if that's the case, the expectation is he will make an impact in 2020.



**Discuss on Trojan Talk**