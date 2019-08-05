One of the key curiosities entering USC's preseason camp this month was the status of junior running back Stephen Carr.

Not whether he'd be active and functionally healthy -- that wasn't in doubt -- but whether he'd ever be the same dynamic tailback he was two years ago. The one who joined the Trojans in 2017 as a top national prospect and backed it up immediately despite playing behind star rusher Ronald Jones II. The same guy who put up two games of 100 combined rushing and receiving yards in the first month of that freshman season before injuries took their toll.

Well, Trojans coach Clay Helton seems to be a believer so far.

"The first thing you see is I really see a healthy Stephen Carr for the first time in a while," Helton said when asked about the running backs in general Monday. "You saw some explosiveness the other day and then today made a huge play on a draw play earlier in team run. To see that burst back and that lack of hesitation and a little bit more confidence was great to see."

