As USC’s timetable for deciding on a starting quarterback came into focus Tuesday, where all the participants stand in the competition became blurrier.

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell couldn’t help but let out a chuckle when asked if the team was going to wait until the Friday before the season opener to announce a starting quarterback.

“I don’t think you go that far,” he said.

What isn’t a laughing matter is that not one of the four quarterbacks has separated himself from the pack -- that, of course, includes returning starter JT Daniels. But just four practices in, and three-and-a-half weeks out from when USC will host Fresno State, Harrell said he needs more time.

"When you’ve only got four practices, you have a limited amount of film to go on," Harrell said. "But we got to figure out who’s playing best or we think is going to be playing best come Aug. 31. Obviously you’re going to have to make a decision of who the guy is before that point, but I think you have to get closer to that point to see who’s playing the best at that time and who gives you the best chance to win a football game."

Not subscribed? Take advantage of our special deal for fall camp:

Get 25 percent off the first year of a new annual subscription PLUS a $75 eCard to spend at the Adidas store. Stock up on gear for the fall and unlock premium access to the most in-depth coverage of USC football anywhere -- including unmatched analysis, exclusive feature stories and podcasts, thorough Trojans recruiting coverage and our engaging message board. ALL FOR ONE LOW PRICE!

New users start here (use promo code Adidas):

https://usc.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=adidas

Registered accounts sign in and start here:

https://usc.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=adidas

Following successful payment, users with receive a $75 eCard to the Adidas store. Check it out here. Please allow up to 10 business days for the delivery of the eCard, which does not expire.