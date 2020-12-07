TrojanSports - DB Greg Johnson, TE Jude Wolfe to miss rest of USC season with injuries

Clay Helton announced that USC sustained two season-ending injuries in the 38-13 win over Washington State on Sunday night and will be without redshirt junior nickel safety Greg Johnson and redshirt freshman tight end Jude Wolfe the rest of the way.

Helton revealed the news while joining the Trojans Live radio show on KABC-790 AM.

He said Johnson sustained a knee injury and Wolfe a foot injury without getting any more specific.

"Those are two good players that were having really good seasons," Helton said.

Johnson has 15 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup this season and had played 29 snaps in the game Sunday night before going down in visible pain and sitting on the field for a bit as teammates checked on him.

He will be replaced moving forward by redshirt freshman Max Williams, who was already seeing playing time as the Trojans have been creative in rolling in extra defensive backs in different packages. Williams actually led all USC defensive players with 69 snaps played Sunday, per PFF. He was second on the team with 7 tackles, including a tackle for loss.

His role has fluctuated from game to game, though, as he played 15 defensive snaps in the opener vs. Arizona State, 60 vs. Arizona and just 2 vs. Utah. He can expect a full role the rest of this season now.

As for Wolfe, he had actually moved ahead of senior tight end Erik Krommenhoek in terms of playing time at the start of the season before being slowed by injuries. Overall, he finishes with 2 catches for 5 yards this season.

Krommenhoek, who was the team's starter last year, has 4 catches for 30 yards and 2 touchdowns so far. Fellow senior Josh Falo will presumably see a little more opportunity working in behind him.

Helton also noted that USC should get more players back from the COVID list this week without getting specific. USC was still missing starting left guard Andrew Vorhees and backup offensive linemen Justin Dedich and Liam Douglas vs. Washington State, after initially having 4 unidentified players test positive for COVID-19 the previous week and 7 others quarantined due to the contact tracing protocols.

"We have a couple guys hopefully we'll continue to get back off of COVID this week, and hopefully our testing goes well this week -- it went well today. We were all negative, which was terrific. Really had a terrific week," Helton said.