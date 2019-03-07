Greg Burns just happened to be in Los Angeles when the call came. He was recruiting for Oregon State at the time and had been granted permission to stay in LA for the weekend, as his family lives here. Little did he know, the process of initiating a more long-term return was about to commence. "I was on Cloud 9. I know exactly where I was," Burns recalled Thursday. "... I was at my son's little league flag football game and I'm on the sideline and my phone rings. That was where it happened, and I was beyond excited about the potential, and then from there on it was just hoping that it would work out. So I'm glad it did." Burns, who previously coached the USC secondary from 2002-05 (including the national championship teams in 2003 and 2004), was hired in December to return as DBs coach. Since leaving the Trojans, he had bounced between the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a half dozen college programs, most recently spending 2014-17 at Cal and last season at Oregon State. "I'm appreciative of being back. I understand how great USC is, and my experiences from the past have shown me how great it can be," Burns said after the Trojans' second spring practice. "I've been fortunate to be here during those ... we call it glory days. So all I'm trying to do is make sure these guys know it's possible to have them again." What Burns is able to do with the secondary will be key to that pursuit. The Trojans ranked 61st last season in allowing 223.3 passing yards per game, but that doesn't quite tell the story. USC got a career-best season from senior cornerback Iman "Biggie" Marshall on one side and a spate of struggles from whoever lined up on the other side (usually senior Isaiah Langley). More pertinent, though, is that USC returns almost no experience at the corner and nickel spots with Marshall, Langley, Ajene Harris and Jonathan Lockett all gone. Sophomore Olaijah Griffin and redshirt-freshman Isaac Taylor-Stuart were 5-star recruits in the 2018 class, but both remain unproven. Griffin played sparingly and is out for the spring, and Taylor-Stuart was limited to special teams in the three games he played before being shutdown with an ankle injury last fall. Redshirt-sophomore Greg Johnson is back, but only after pulling himself out of the transfer portal this week and making his spring debut Thursday. He also struggled in his opportunities last fall. Senior Dominick Davis adds some depth but no real experience at cornerback. Redshirt-freshman Chase Williams is a versatile option who projects as a likely nickel. And freshman Briton Allen, who was recruited as a safety, is now getting work at corner. But that in turn impacts the Trojans' limited depth at safety where the projected starters -- sophomore Talanoa Hufanga and redshirt-sophomore Isaiah Pola-Mao -- are limited this spring as they return from season-ending injuries, and veteran C.J. Pollard is also out for the spring with a broken foot. Got all that? Despite that less than ideal situation, though, Burns doesn't seem fazed by the obstacles. "Hey, my job is easy -- I work with what I've got," he said. "So whoever is getting the opportunity, just like you saw 44 and 36, who are two walk-ons who just signed in like yesterday and we're excited that they're playing and I'm going to coach the hell out of them. So to me, it doesn't matter who the individual is. But yes, the numbers aren't what we want it to be, but we're working on it."

Finding his way back

After USC parted ways with former defensive backs coach Ronnie Bradford as part of a staff shakeup following the 5-7 finish last fall, Burns' name surfaced early as a potential candidate. The buzz then quieted before re-emerging before his ultimate hiring. Asked Thursday about that process, he smiled while considering his response. "In short, it was long, but I was glad at the end result. I'm going to leave it at that, but it was a process," Burns said before deciding to continue his response after all. "My history of hiring people is there are a lot of great coaches, so it's not necessarily just about, oh, how much I know. There's a mixture of chemistry and all those things that come into play. Sometimes you've got to take the time to sort that out. That's basically what kind of had to go on before you make a final decision." USC defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast, who is close with Bradford, said in the end Burns simply stood out in the search to find a new DBs coach. "I think Greg is a very good teacher. That was one of the things that really jumped out to me in the interview process," Pendergast said. "He's a very good communicator. He's very knowledgeable, has a lot of experience, has coached in the NFL and in college. So things that were important to us from an evaluation standpoint, he checked those boxes." After leaving USC after the 2005 season, Burns spent the next year with the Buccaneers before stops at Kansas State (2007), Arizona State (2008-11), Purdue (2012), UMass (2013), Cal (2014-17) and Oregon State (2018). As he mentioned his family still living in Los Angeles, along with his ties to those glory days of USC football under Pete Carroll, his return made a lot of sense from a personal standpoint, even if it continued his well-traveled coaching odyssey. And again, his first go-round here shapes his expectations for this second stint. "As soon as you get back, you walk in the building and I'm like, 'Oh, God,"" he said, leaning backwards, arms spread to his sides and a smile on his face. "But just because I'm back doesn't mean, OK, all of a sudden, we're great. It's me getting my mindset to saying, OK, I think these guys need a little bit of help, I've got to figure out where they are to then push them."

Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com

Back to basics