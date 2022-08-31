What seemed like a competition at nickel this preseason between redshirt junior Max Williams and sophomore Jaylin Smith was actually more of an open audition.

It now looks like Williams is in line to start at one of the safety spots while Smith will man nickel, allowing the Trojans to get both intriguing but still inexperienced playmakers on the field.

"They've both been strong players for us in the time that we've been here. I think the fact that you've got, one, having the luxury of Max being able to move around does create opportunity for Jaylin to play. I think it shows Jaylin that we're intent on giving him an opportunity based on what we've seen up to this point," coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday, confirming the move. "Originally those guys [were] two nickels, but we feel we have two good players at that position, and I think it shows this staff's willingness that we're going to find a way to get the best 11 out there."