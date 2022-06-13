There's been a common refrain emanating from within the USC football program, pretty much since Lincoln Riley was hired as head coach and started leaving his imprint on the direction of the Trojans.

That being the change in culture, the increased discipline and accountability, and of course the elevated expectations.

So, it was no surprise that was a big theme during USC's first official visitor weekend with 2023 prospects the last few days.

For three-star defensive end Grant Buckey, out of Bakersfield, Calif., that message came from his conversations with Trojans defensive linemen Solo Tuliaupupu, Nick Figueroa, Tuli Tuipulotu and others over the weekend.

"They just [talked] a lot about the new coaching staff and the new change in culture that they have and how this new staff has a big take on accountability and kind of just a little more discipline and will to win, I'd say," Buckey told TrojanSports.com. "That they're all kind of bought into that. They definitely had a lot of good things to say."