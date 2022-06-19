DE Trey Wilson impressed by Lincoln Riley, USC during official visit

Defensive end Trey Wilson was curious what to expect from his official visit to USC this weekend. He knew there was supposed to be two dozen prospects visiting for the Trojans' mega recruiting weekend, and he was interested to see how the coaching staff would handle that.

"There was a lot of other highly-rated recruits there and I wanted to see how much attention I would get because it was so many people. They made the time, it was very appreciated, and they did it for everyone else -- not just me but for everyone else. I was glad to see that. There wasn't any favoritism or anything, so that was good," Wilson told TrojanSports.com on Sunday night after getting home to Texas.

USC officially offered Wilson on May 20, as one of the most recent additions to the 2023 target list, and while he had a prior connection with defensive line coach Shaun Nua from Nua's time at Michigan, he had only spoken to head coach Lincoln Riley a little bit over the previous weeks.

That changed this weekend.