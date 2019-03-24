Tuli Tuipulotu, a 3-star 2020 defensive end from nearby Lawndale High School, has had a unique insight into new USC defensive line coach Chad Kauha'aha'a, with his older brother Marlon Tuipulotu already part of that unit for the Trojans.

But during USC's Junior Day on Saturday, the younger Tuipulotu got to form his own opinion of Kauha'aha'a.

"He's a guy where you can actually get close to and feel comfortable with," Tuipulotu told TrojanSports.com. "He's pretty funny too."

That meshes with the report Marlon, a USC redshirt-sophomore defensive lineman, has provided him as well.

"I usually just ask about Coach K and he says the same thing," the younger Tuipulotu said. "We usually just talk about the practices and I watch some of the one-on-ones with him."

