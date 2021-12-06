Defensive line coach Vic So'oto announces he will not return to USC

USC's coaching staff is coming into focus both in terms of who is coming in and also in regard to who's leaving.

Defensive line coach Vic So'oto announced his departure from the program on Twitter on Monday with a message to the "Trojan Family."

"Thank you for the past two years. I am disappointed I will not be able to finish the last year of my contract as a USC Trojan," So'oto wrote. "I am thankful to Coach Orlando for inviting me to be a part of the team and Coach Helton, Mike [Bohn] and Brandon [Sosna] for signing off. The peaks and valleys of this profession are what it make it special.

"To my unit, you know it's all love. I am proud of the men you are becoming. Remember the creed. I am proud of the way you fought week in and week out under unprecedented circumstances. To the warriors that love football and never complained or missed a class, practice, meeting, training session, etc., you inspire me!"

So'oto added that he is "extremely excited for the next chapter of my career and the challenges that lie ahead. The best is yet to come."

He did not specify what that next chapter will be.