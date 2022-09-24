With a Heisman Trophy contender at quarterback, a reigning Biletnikoff Award winner headlining a deeply-talented receiving corps and a pair of veteran running backs proving they're capable of elevating the ground attack, the X factor for USC to reach its full offensive potential each week remains the offensive line.

So TrojanSports.com will be scrutinizing the play up front throughout the season to track its progress and/or assess its weaknesses.

Here were our in-depth takeaways from our film review of the win over Fresno State last weekend:

(Note, PFF grades on a scale of 0-100 with the mid-70s reflecting above average performance, the 80s very good performance and grades in the 90s are rare and elite.)

RT Jonah Monheim: The growth we have seen from Monheim since last year is incredible. He went from looking overmatched physically and unable hold up on the offensive line to being a player who can't be bullied on the field. Monheim only made a few mistakes last Saturday and none were catastrophic. His only struggles were with the linebackers and figuring out the proper angle to block them.

PFF grade vs. Fresno State: 83.3

Stats: 0 pressures allowed on 46 pass-blocking snaps

RG Justin Dedich: The only knock against Dedich's game is he sometimes gets overpowered by bigger defenders. Only being 6-foot-2 is going to be a challenge, but Dedich only got overpowered a handful of times vs. Fresno State. Other times he is the one overpowering bigger defenders and driving them multiple yards off the ball.

PFF grade vs. Fresno State: 72.7

Stats: 0 pressures on 46 pass-blocking snaps

C Brett Neilon: Neilon only missed one blocking assignment the whole game. That is truly impressive for a player who isn't going to overpower or be quicker than most defenders. Neilon is just a steady, dependable player that gets overlooked when he is the anchor to this great offensive line group.

PFF grade vs. Fresno State: 78.3

Stats: 0 pressures on 46 pass-blocking snaps

LG Andrew Vorhees: This is the bounce-back game that Vorhees needed to show NFL scouts that he is worth the draft hype. Vorhees was very vocal on the line during the game, helping Bobby Haskins when he was struggling and driving defenders out of the play completely. Vorhees coming back for another season is proving to be a great move as his draft stock will continue to climb with performances like this.

PFF grade vs. Fresno State: 86.5

Stats: 0 pressures on 46 pass-blocking snaps

LT Bobby Haskins: This was a very tough game for Haskins. Not only did he give up 2 sacks, but he has also shown he can be beaten multiple ways on pass protection. Haskins was beaten multiple times by the speed rush and power rush. The Trojans know that their weak spot on the offensive line is left tackle so they certainly prioritized giving him help by either having the tight end chip the defender or the running back being there for a double-team. What is strange about this performance is he played very well in the first series but got worse as the game went along. The wonder is if he doesn't have the stamina because this is his first game this season playing the majority of snaps, or if the shoulder injury that became apparent later on was lingering throughout to some degree.

PFF grade vs. Fresno State: 58.4

Stats: 4 pressures on 44 pass-blocking snaps (PFF didn't charge Haskins with any sacks, oddly, but we attribute 2 to him)