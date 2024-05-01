USC's full 2024-25 men's basketball slate is yet to be revealed, but the Big Ten provided some details for the Trojans' first season in the conference by announcing matchup pairings Wednesday.

Each Big Ten team will play a 20-game conference schedule, including home and away matchups with three schools while facing the other 14 league teams at least once.

The Trojans will also play a home-and-home series with fellow new member schools and familiar foes Oregon, UCLA and Washington.

USC will host Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin and go on the road to play Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers.

The full schedule for coach Eric Musselman's debut season at USC will be released at a later time.