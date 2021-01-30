Relatively speaking, 5-star 2022 cornerback Domani Jackson made an early decision when he announced his commitment to USC last weekend.

Only nine of the top-30 national prospects in his class have picked a school so far, but as Jackson explained it was always just a matter of time for him and the Trojans.

"Since eighth grade I fell in love with 'SC and I could see myself playing at 'SC since I got the offer. When you know something you know -- why wait, just do it," he told TrojanSports.com this week, reflecting back on his decision. "So I did it, and I'm just really trying to build this class back, trying to bring 'SC back."

Jackson's Mater Dei HS teammate and future Trojans teammate Kyron Ware-Hudson, a 4-star WR in this 2021 class, was asked when he knew the 5-star cornerback was going to make the USC call.

"He told me a couple years ago," Ware-Hudson said laughing. "He was part of the reason why I came to 'SC."

Added Jackson: "Everyone that's close with me knows I really liked 'SC -- it was just a matter of time for me committing. Freshman year, sophomore year, it was a little too early, I couldn't really talk to no coaches, but now I can talk to anyone I want and just build up the class."