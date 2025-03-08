Dominant fourth quarter powers Trojans into Big Ten championship game

Kiki Iriafen had 25 points and 11 rebounds in USC's Big Ten semifinals win over Michigan on Saturday. (Photo by Grace Smith/USA TODAY Images)

For the second day in a row, the USC women's basketball team was pushed most of the game by a lesser-seeded opponent and challenged to respond late to stay alive in the Big Ten tournament. And for the second day in a row, the No. 2-ranked and No. 1-seeded Trojans were absolutely up to the task. Despite trailing for most of the first three quarters, USC battled back to take a 1-point lead entering the fourth quarter and then pulled away with a run of 14 straight points in the final period on the way to an 82-70 win over No. 5-seed Michigan at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. With that, the Trojans (28-2) advance to the Big Ten tournament championship game Sunday at 1:30 p.m. PT vs. No. 2 UCLA (29-2). The Trojans are looking for their second straight conference tournament championship after winning the Pac-12 tournament last season and are also looking to sweep the titles in their Big Ten debut after finishing first in the regular season. "You set these goals, but making them happen is a different thing. I'm really proud of this group. It's special every single time you get to play for a championship," coach Lindsay Gottlieb said. "This is such a tough league, and to be in the championship game is an honor."

Forward Kiki Iriafen led the way for USC with 25 points and 11 rebounds while JuJu Watkins recovered from a slow start to finish with 20 points and 11 boards, scoring 11 of those points in the fourth quarter.

Syla Swords led Michigan with 26 points. The Wolverines (22-10), who had lost 78-58 to USC in the teams' lone regular-season meeting back in late December, didn't make it easy for the Trojans on Saturday, leading by as many as 9 minutes in the second quarter, led 31-29 at halftime and held that advantage for most of the third quarter as well. But the fourth quarter belonged to the Trojans. The game was tied 60-60 when Watkins got into the paint and hit a short leaning shot to kick off that 14-0 run. After a Michigan miss, Malia Samuels tossed in an off-balance layup high off the glass and drew the foul, hitting the ensuing free throw for a 65-60 lead.