Donte Williams leads USC into the Coliseum: 'It feels right. He's at home'

Shawnese Williams is talking about what Saturday night is going to mean to her little brother Donte Williams as he walks out of the tunnel in the Coliseum as USC's head coach, and she's trying to think exactly how close the family's home -- the one their mother still lives in -- is to the stadium.

In the background of the phone call, Williams' mother Maxine chimes in with a quick answer.

"Mom says exactly 3 miles from the Coliseum," Shawnese says.

For Donte Williams, going from his childhood in the Crenshaw district of Los Angeles to becoming the first Black head coach in USC history has been a much longer journey than those miles can represent.

He grew up in the city, went to Culver City High School, got his coaching start at Los Angeles Harbor College, bounced around and climbed the ranks and eventually built himself into a highly-coveted assistant coach and top recruiter, which ultimately led him back.

Williams was comfortable at Oregon when USC came calling more than a year and a half ago.

"I wanted to tell him 'Yes,' but I wanted him to make up his own mind," Maxine Wimberly Williams says. "He's like, 'Mom, what do you think about me coming to USC?' I said, 'Oh, I'd be happy for you to come, but you've got that contract at Oregon.' He's like, 'Well, I've got to make up my mind -- I'll let you know.' And I wanted to tell him, 'You better come!' But I didn't want to make him come. I like my children to make up their own minds of what they're going to do."

Williams took the job as USC's cornerbacks coach. Less than a year later he added the title of associate head coach, and then Monday of last week he was promoted to interim head coach after USC fired Clay Helton.

When Williams was young, his Pop Warner football teams used to get free tickets to go to USC games in the Coliseum from time to time.

On Saturday night, he leads the Trojans into the historic venue as its history-making head coach as USC plays host to Oregon State.

"I'm going to be very excited. Very, very, very," Maxine says over the phone Friday night, her anticipation building 24 hours before kickoff.

Meanwhile, Williams' wife Jayna was running some final errands for the week Friday afternoon, having already coordinated tickets and transportation for family members, as she added her own perspective.

"To talk about even the emotions from last week was crazy. Just experiencing him on the sidelines from start to finish, it was just incredible. Then now it even feels like a bigger moment just to be at the Coliseum," she says. "You think about how this was always kind of the dream for us, to be able to be home and get to experience something as big as this. We just never dreamed it would happen so quickly."