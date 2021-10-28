Donte Williams says QB Jaxson Dart 'looks ready to go' but role is unclear

USC interim head coach Donte Williams was more direct about his intention for gamesmanship this week, when it came to questions about freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart's potential role behind starter Kedon Slovis.

Instead of playing coy about Dart's availability, as he has in past weeks, Williams simply made it clear he doesn't see fit to give Arizona any heads up as to his plans.

"We're going to do what we need to do to win this particular ball game, whether that's playing two quarterbacks, whether that's just one playing the whole game or whatever the case may be. It's more for Arizona to figure out, not for us," he said. "We know what's going on for this team, for us. We're not going to help our opponent in any shape, form or fashion."

Even if that gamesmanship is being deployed for an 0-7 Arizona team, the intent can be appreciated, especially as it came with more clarity than usual as to Dart's actual health status.

Speaking Thursday morning in his regular Zoom call with reporters, Williams said Dart "looks fine to me, he looks ready to go."

In response to a follow-up question related to his comment last week that Dart had been cleared but wasn't fully available against Notre Dame, Williams expounded on the QB's status.

"I believe he is [fully available], fully more prepared. Last week, like I said, he had one full day to practice and he was only cleared for emergency use," Williams said.

All that leaves is the question as to how the Trojans plan to involve the impressive freshman QB -- if at all -- as they host Arizona in the Coliseum on Saturday.

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell didn't drop any hints either regarding those plans.

Both he and Williams talked in a more general sense about the value of getting Dart -- or possibly fellow freshman Miller Moss -- more work over the rest of the season.

"He's definitely one of our quarterbacks for the future. We have multiple. Kedon's now getting to the point where he's a little older, he's going to move on to the next step for him in football. Jaxson, I would like to continue to see him get development, whether it's in the offense, throwing the ball, making sure he has an understanding of the offense and just controlling this team," Williams said. "Because one day soon it'll probably be his team or he'll be battling for it to be his team."

Said Harrell: "You can't replace any experience, but I think game experience and game reps, there's definitely no replication for that. Getting those guys in there would be great for their development. And like I said, they both have the potential to be really good players here."

Dart, who captured fans' attention when he came off the bench at Washington State in Week 3 to pass for 391 yards, 4 TDs and 2 INTs in a lopsided win, is now more than five weeks removed from minor knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus sustained in the first half of that performance.

He continues to wear a brace during practice -- now a custom brace that's less bulky than the initial one -- but it doesn't seem to limit him. Dart not only took the second-team QB reps in practice this week, but he was rotated in here and there with the first unit (usually for just a play or two) during the Tuesday practice open to reporters.

He had also gone through an extended pregame warmup period Saturday at Notre Dame and looked natural throwing the ball.

Dart said he doesn't feel any hesitation as a result of the knee at this point.