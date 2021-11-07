Donte Williams suggests USC TE Michael Trigg could be close to a return

USC freshman tight end Michael Trigg was just starting to author the early chapters of a breakout story when he was sidelined by a knee injury back on Oct. 9 in a loss to Utah.

The nature of the injury was never fully disclosed, as Trojans interim coach Donte Williams only said there was no tear or break and that surgery wouldn't be required, but it looks serious nonetheless as Trigg took a direct hit to his knee while trying to haul in a reception.

It sounds like the talented freshman could be back on the field soon, though.

In a twist of irony, as Williams rarely offers any insight when directly asked about player injuries, he mentioned unprompted Sunday night during his Zoom call with reporters that Trigg has a chance to return to action this week.

"Hopefully we start to get a couple guys even back this week, whether that's a Michael Trigg and a couple other guys. So I'm looking forward to that, hopefully it's able to happen," Williams said.

The comment came in response to a question about what he saw from the Trojans' young receivers and tight ends who got more playing time this week. It was to be the final question of the session so there was no opportunity to follow-up for more detail on Trigg's recovery.

If he is able to return, though, he could quickly re-emerge as a top target in the wake of Drake London's season-ending injury.

Trigg was building momentum with 3 catches for 44 yards vs. Oregon State followed by 2 catches for 51 yards and a TD (a 46-yard score) at Colorado before sustaining the injury the following week.

A top-100 national prospect in the last recruiting class, it seemed he was on his way to becoming a fixture in the USC passing game before the injury.

Reporters have access to practice on Tuesday and will also talk to Williams and the offensive coaches that day to hopefully learn more about Trigg's status.