USC has shown many variations of its defensive line this preseason, but the looks that inspire the most optimism and potential are certainly any that feature both redshirt senior defensive end Christian Rector and true freshman end Drake Jackson on the field together.

Case in point, the opening drive of the second half of the Trojans' Fall Showcase scrimmage Saturday in the Coliseum.

In a span of just three plays, Jackson and Rector took turns bursting into the backfield to flush quarterback Jack Sears out of the pocket and disrupt whatever the plan was on those snaps. (Sears did pick up 10 yards on a scramble on one, but the second QB hurry forced a quick incompletion.)

In separate moments Saturday, Rector and Jackson also batted down passes at the line -- Rector's could have been an interception while Jackson was so deep into the backfield he was already in freshman QB Kedon Slovis' space as the ball was coming out.

Jackson has been building hype -- well-deserved hype -- almost immediately since his first practices in the spring, while Rector has earned consistent praise from the coaching staff and intimations that he could be in for a career-best season in his final year with the program.

But the question remains, how much will the USC defense have the two operating as a true duo, creating havoc off the edge on both sides at the same time?

Well, that depends -- on who is answering the question, for one, but also on the matchups across the line of scrimmage.