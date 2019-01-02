TrojanSports.com

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- As he watched his son's Early Signing Day ceremony last month, knowing all the stress, uncertainty and conflicted feelings that had preceded the moment, Dennis Jackson was actually caught off guard when 4-star defensive end Drake Jackson announced he was signing with USC.

"When he said it, I had to literally see if he messed up," Dennis Jackson recalls. "I turned around and looked at his shirt and I saw it and [it] said SC and tears just started flowing."

The elder Jackson has long been a fan of the Trojans, but he never pressured Drake through the decision-making process. In fact, he encouraged him to go to Arizona State if that was what he felt in his heart was best for him.

It came down to those two programs, and it came down to the wire as the younger Jackson continued to go back and forth throughout the day leading up to his announcement.

Jackson, who is in San Antonio this week for the All-American Bowl, reflected at length about that process and why he ultimate decided USC was the best path for his future.

