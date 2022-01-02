Drake Jackson says his goodbye to USC, confirms he will pursue NFL draft
Junior pass rusher Drake Jackson made it clear before the season even began that it would be his last at USC, proclaiming 2021 his "money year" before turning his attention to the NFL.
Further confirmation came a week ago when he signed with agent Drew Rosenhaus.
But Jackson made his own announcement Saturday on Instagram, saying his goodbye to the Trojans and looking ahead to his future.
"The greatest has yet to come," he wrote.
Jackson finished with 103 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 25 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 4 pass deflections and 2 forced fumbles over three seasons at USC, but his sophomore season was just six games due to the pandemic and he played through injury as a junior while tallying 5 sacks, 8 TFL, an interception and a forced fumble.
He was projected as a first round pick in multiple noted mock drafts entering the season.
Jackson is one of seven Trojans to declare for the NFL draft -- along with WR Drake London, RT Jalen McKenzie, DB Greg Johnson, CB Chris Steele, LB Kana’i Mauga and CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart -- and 10 other scholarship players have entered the transfer portal as USC's roster turnover continues.