Drake London feels he proved he's back to form in his delayed USC pro day

"I think it went well. Honestly, at the end of the day, I was just trying to complete the workout. Trying to showcase that I’m back to where [I was] at, if not even better," London said afterward. "I always knew I was going to have to do a pro day. I can’t go into the draft and not do that. Have to show these GMs and coaches in person that I can move the way I do. I think I did that today."

Working his way back from the fractured ankle that ended his incredible junior season at the end of October, London's workout Friday drew a bunch of NFL scouts and decision makers -- like Detroit Lions senior personnel executive John Dorsey -- eager to see how the projected first-round pick is moving now more than five months removed from the injury.

The Trojans held their main pro day last month, while London was set for his own showcase that was eventually postponed to Friday on Howard-Jones Field.

"Separating when the dude is right below me, over the top of him, separating at the release, separating running by him. I mean, you can see all sorts of separation on film so at the end of the day just go watch that," London said Friday morning after his rescheduled pro day workout at USC.

Drake London seems almost amused at the questions when asked about his speed or separation abilities ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

London, who has been trained by former NFL star T.J. Houshmandzadeh in his pre-draft prep, caught passes from former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer (younger brother of Trojans legend Carson Palmer). The wide receiver showed he could cut, plant and go up for the ball just like he did while catching 88 passes for 1,084 yards and 7 touchdowns in 7.5 games last season before the injury.

London, however, did not run the 40-yard dash to give a documented time for any teams that have questions about his pure speed.

"You know, everybody has 6-8 weeks, a couple months to really train for that, whether it’s broad jump, vertical, all of that. I was just trying to get back running at the end of the day. The tape is out there. You’ve seen it. Just trying to go out there and prove that I’m back to where I’m at was the biggest thing," he said.

As for what he says when scouts ask him about his speed?

"Watch film, pretty much. At the end of the day, just watch film. Don’t really have to blow by guys to catch a ball. I can at the end of the day, but I really don’t have to," he said.

Indeed, London was arguably the best receiver in college football last season at contested catches, be it the ability to go up and over a defender as he mentioned, or his elite spatial awareness and body positioning paired with strong hands that seem to secure almost any ball they touch.

Speaking to local media for the first time since that season-ending injury, London reflected on the severity of the injury and the aftermath.

"Painful as hell. I mean, I fractured my ankle. It was a lot of pain," he said. "At the same time, just looking at the positive, looking forward to the future at the end of the day. It’s football, 100-percent injury rate. You have to be ready for it whenever. At the end of the day, I was pretty much fine."

London was surefire Biletnikoff Award finalist had he been able to finish out the season, as he was leading all Power 5 receivers in receptions and yards at the time of his injury. He was among the long bright spots in a dismal 4-8 season for the Trojans, and his injury removed the best storyline of the season for the program and its fans.

But fortunately, it does not seem to have at all affected London's draft stock, as most project him to be a first-round pick. In his latest mock draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has London going with the No. 10 overall pick.

"It’s been humbling. It’s been a blessing in my eyes, honestly. Never been hurt like that before. So definitely has made me look on the inside of myself and figure out who I truly am and what I truly want. This is it. I decided to push through it and get to where I am today," London said.

It's been tough six months for London, but he's set to become the next Trojans star receiver into the NFL, continuing an impressive lineage that most recently includes his former teammates Michael Pittman (Indianapolis Colts) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions), who have been excelled early in their pro careers.

"I’ve been working out with Pitt a little bit. Working out with Amon-Ra a little bit. We’re always in each other’s ears. I’ve been in their ear, asking how this process works. What can I do to push myself ahead of everyone else? To separate myself? They’ve definitely been helping me," London said. "They’ve been helping me since I was a little freshman. Those are my guys. I appreciate all the help."