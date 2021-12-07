Drake London named Pac-12 Offensive Player of Year, four Trojans honored

But at least the Pac-12 voters got it right, selecting London as the conference's offensive player of the year, it was announced Tuesday.

There's no telling what national recognition or awards USC wide receiver Drake London would have merited if not for his unfortunate fractured ankle sustained during the eighth game of the season.

Despite missing the final four and a half games, London still led all Pac-12 players with 88 receptions and 1,084 receiving yards. His 11 receptions and 135.5 receiving yards per game led all Division I players who played at least 8 games.

The junior receiver surely would have been a Biletnikoff Award finalist and perhaps favorite and he was on pace to challenge the USC single-season records before the injury.

Alas, this Pac-12 honor will ensure that London's incredible season is still remembered in the Trojans and conference record books.

Overall, USC had four players honored Tuesday, as sophomore defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu joined London as an All-Pac-12 first-team selection, while junior outside linebacker Drake Jackson and sophomore kicker Parker Lewis were second-team selections.

**See the full postseason honors here**