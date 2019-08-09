Dwan London learned early on how to motivate his son in his athletic pursuits, and more importantly how he'd respond to any challenges lobbed his way. Actually, it didn't take much to ignite that competitive flame within Drake London before football or basketball games over the years, and hearing the stories helps crystallize how he became a true dual-sport college recruit. The motivating ploys started very early in his development and evolved over time as needed. "He was the kid that would [say], 'Dad, can we go run routes? Can we go shoot? Can we go do this? Can we go do that?'" his mother Cindi London recalls. "… He'd always have Dwan training him and by his own asking. Dwan would be like, 'Well, I don't think you're going to be able to get this,' and he would kind of trick him and [Drake] would say, 'Oh no, I can do it.'" When London was playing football in the third grade and wanted new gloves, his father told him he had to earn them. "It started, 'Once you get six touchdowns, we'll go buy gloves.' I'm thinking game 4, game 5. He turns in three touchdowns the first game so I had to increase it to 10, and he knocked it out in three games. He got his gloves in three games. He was serious," Dwan says as the family shares a laugh in their home back at the end of May. On his way to eventually turning himself into a coveted 4-star wide receiver and 4-star shooting guard at Moorpark High School, the now USC dual-sport freshman would continue to feed off his father's prompts. It was like flipping a switch for the otherwise laid-back, soft-spoken London. "He plays like a dog, man. We've always had him ramped up in some way, shape or form," Dwan adds, enjoying retelling the stories. "Like I would come out of the restroom and I'd say, 'Hey, I was in the bathroom. Some of the kids from the other team were in there and they said that you don't know how to play football.' And he'd ask me what number were they? … "His face would instantly change. He'd go walk out there for coin flip and all the other kids were shaking hands, they're happy and he's serious. … I would get him all the time with that same one: 'Oh, they said you don't know how to play basketball.' And he would go out there and just dominate." So much so that London had college programs from both coasts willing to give him the uncommon opportunity of playing both football and basketball in college. And when others would express doubts or questions about whether he could actually pull that off, well, that only drove him further, of course. "I learned a long time ago with him, if he says he's going to do something you just watch and see what happens because more times than not he proves you wrong," Moorpark football coach Ryan Huisenga says.

Tony Bennett, who just led Virginia's basketball team to the national championship, was the first to get that ball rolling in the winter of 2018, expressing his interest and immediately going to work to the get the UVA football program on board as well. USC and other schools would follow suit with the dual offers, and the Trojans narrowly edged out the Cavaliers in London's recruitment as football coach Clay Helton and basketball coach Andy Enfield worked together to assure the family that both were indeed supportive of the plan. By his senior season, his commitment was in place, his future set. But that raises the question -- what continued to drive London to yet another level this last year once he earned all of that respect as a highly-ranked national recruit in both of his sports? "Because I'm not No. 1. That's it," he says matter-of-factly.



Freshman Drake London is a rare true two-sport recruit who could make a major impact for USC in football and basketball. (Courtesy of the London family)

'I don't know what I could be'

It took all of two days into fall camp this month for London -- along with fellow freshman wide receiver Munir McClain -- to earn special mention from Helton in his post-practice media session. They'd come up again the next time as well, and on Tuesday offensive coordinator Graham Harrell took his turn praising the pair of newcomers. "Coming into that [WR] room, that's a tough room to enter just because you've got some dominant personalities in there and you've just got some great competitors. So to step into that room, to be honest with you, you're either going to kind of turn into a dude or you're going to be out of there," Harrell said. "... Those two guys have done a great job stepping in, making plays and just adapting to the room and adapting to the culture of that room." There was never any doubt London would take well to such a challenge -- it's the very thing he's responded to best all these years. The greater unknown was and remains how he'll handle the even greater challenge of competing at a high level in two demanding Division I sports whose seasons overlap. His parents considered that question plenty once that plan came into focus -- because it wasn't the initial plan. "The plan was we were going to decide what he was going to do his senior year and we were really going to get focused on the transition. That was the plan," Dwan says. "And I think in Drake's mind he had other thoughts, and that's totally acceptable -- I love that about my children, they have their own minds. … The first and initial thought when he said 'I want to do both' is I just wanted to sit on it for a while because my mindset is it's NCAA Division I -- for some kids just doing one is tough. "I'm seriously beating myself up over it, should I just make him focus, am I going to let him stress himself out? I'm thinking, he's young, he doesn't know all the things about how rigorous this is going to be. So I'm driving to work, debating on it, debating on it, thinking on it, and then I think, 'OK, let's map it out, let's see.' … His body is already used to running at this capacity. So who are we to interrupt his dreams, his aspirations?" London says the dual-sport pursuit became realistic when Bennett came to Moorpark HS to get a look at him in that winter of 2018 and took it upon himself to send his highlights over to the UVA football staff and get that side involved as well. "When schools started bringing interest, I never really thought of it like that, but when I found out you could do that, it was kind of like, why not?" London says. The USC football and basketball staffs had already both been recruiting him independently -- the football staff would offer first -- and soon got on the same page, as did Notre Dame, UCLA and others. But not everybody was a believer. Many seemed to have an opinion on what London should -- or shouldn't -- do, according to his family. They heard it from others in the Moorpark community and especially from some college recruiters. "A lot of people doubted him. There were some coaches in the recruiting process telling us, 'That's not really going to happen. You know they're just telling you that,'" Cindi London recalls. "Or just saying, 'Oh, doesn't he just want to just play this?' How hard it's going to be. 'It's going to be almost impossible.'" Moorpark basketball coach Ryan Moore, who took over the program leading into London's senior season, admits he had some of those same concerns until he realized both how truly talented London was in each sport and also how serious his family had become about supporting this pursuit. "When I heard everything from the outside, before I really knew him and his family and I was just getting acquainted with Moorpark, I thought he was nuts," Moore says. "I had a couple conversations with Cindi and Dwan -- they're unbelievable people. His recruiting train was already rolling. … That's when they were very adament that he was going to play both, and if coaches called I was to let them know he wanted to play both." That message prompted a terse response from at least one college recruiter, he recalls. "There was one high major coach, assistant coach, in the Pac-12 [who] cussed me out when I said, 'OK, that's great you're offering him for basketball, but until you get a football offer he's not seriously considering you,'" Moore recalls. "That assistant coach didn't have a lot of nice things to say to me, but the more I got to know Drake the more I got to understand that it wasn't just another kid saying, 'Yeah, I'm kind of good at both.' "In my day job [with Impact Basketball], I work with pros everyday and there's a reason he was a top recruit at his position in football and basketball in his class. If he were to commit to basketball, he would have a lot of opportunity to continue to advance his career." That was precisely the dilemma, the reason the plan changed over the last year and a half. As London explains, he realized he needed a little more time to choose between his passions -- because he has his own questions still to answer. "I haven't gone full-fledged in anything yet. You know how these kids are out here training every day, lifting every day, dribbling, shooting every day? I haven't done that. Honestly, I've only had a whole month to prepare for my [basketball] seasons, not even that," he says. "… If I have six months to get ready and I'm shooting every day, dribbling every day, jumping every day, I don't know what I could be." The same goes for football to a degree. "He's really been halftime and halftime in both," Cindi says. "… For like rankings and stuff, you can't really put him in one or the other bucket. For basketball they're like, 'Oh, he's the football player.' For football they're like, 'He's a basketball lplayer.' No, he's both. He's never ever ever put full energy into one full-time. "I don't think people understand that as well. I haven't put my full foot down yet," London adds. "I think there's still a lot - a lot, a lot -- [for me to show]."

'It felt like what I always dreamed of'

While not every school was as encouraging on the logistics of pulling it off, the staffs at USC and Virginia had no reservations about the dual-sport arrangement. London had grown up a USC fan from a USC family, often wearing a Trojans jersey as a young boy. It was the school he'd always dreamed of attending, he said, but he also wanted to separate the sentimentality from the decision-making process and ensure he was truly choosing the best fit for his future. Helton, Enfield and their staffs worked together to close the deal. "Once they got together, the two coaching staffs [at USC] -- and they have such a genuine relationship between the two of them, it's actually really cool to see -- they were like, 'Yeah, we'll totally make it work.' And he felt really comfortable with that," Cindi says. The family also raves about Bennett, though, and if any coach could have pried London out of Southern California it might have been him. After all, Bennett was the first to identify and embrace his two-sport potential and set this all in motion.



"It was close. The only thing that was different was it was just in Virginia and that's a big culture shock," he says. "And I know that Kihei Clark, him being from California and going over there and loving it, it was like, 'OK, if he can do it I can do it too.' So it was a very, very close second for me to going over to UVA." London took an unofficial visit to Virginia after a basketball tournament out that way, but the only official visit he would use was to USC in the fall. Ultimately the allure of staying close to home and the feeling he got from the Trojans was tough to beat. Even with the football staff changes, London felt a depth of connection to both USC programs. And furthermore, wanting to study real estate development -- and caring about his "40-year plan" -- he heard from former Trojans safety Marvell Tell about the benefits of USC's alumni network for launching into that field after football. "Every time I went there it was a warm feeling," London says. "It just felt like actual home, and it was a really cool feeling because I always dreamt to go there. It felt like what I always dreamed of." But there was also another understanding the London family needed to reach with the football and basketball staffs before moving forward with this.

USC freshman Drake London with his mother Cindi (far left), sister Makayla and father Dwan. (TrojanSports.com)

'Inevitably it's going to have to come down to one sport'

London has his sights set on playing professionally -- in one sport or the other -- and the ultimate plan of choosing a singular path hasn't changed. It's just been delayed. It's unlikely that London finishes out his time at USC continuing this two-sport balance, he says. "I think inevitably it's going to have to come down to one sport," London says during the interview back at his house at the end of May. "At some point," Cindi says. "Yeah, at some point," London concurs. "I don't know when, but at some point. It will be tough, but I know I've had my fair share in both sports already." There's no set timetable for any such decision. London will know when he knows -- and right now he just doesn't know. His scholarship is with the football program, and that will be his priority in-season. For instance, he's going through training camp right now while the USC basketball team is off on an exhibition tour through Europe. London will look to get shots up in the gym when he can, and with the help of a USC assistant basketball coach start to learn the offense and the terminology he needs to know. He's hopeful that in December he'll be able to make his college basketball debut, though the USC football team's bowl fate could ultimately determine that. It's also his understanding that he'll be able to see the rest of the basketball season through to the end, continuing to compete on the court even if the Trojans embark on a postseason run that overlaps with the start of spring practice. USC has had its share of football players moonlight with the basketball program over the years. Offensive lineman Zach Banner was the most recent, but he only played basketball as a freshman in 2013 and didn't see any action before focusing full-time on football. USC legend Ronnie Lott got into a few basketball games during the 1979-80 season, but his focus and future were clear. Tight end Gregg Guenther played both sports for the Trojans in the early 2000s before focusing on basketball as a senior (though he later played briefly in the NFL). And there have been other notables, especially earlier in the last century. Of course, there have also been other examples across the country. Charlie Ward, who won the 1993 Heisman Trophy at Florida State while quarterbacking the football program to its first national championship, played basketball throughout his college years and later had a long career in the NBA. And more recently, South Carolina's Bruce Ellington started as a basketball player before joining the Gamecocks football program a year later and turning himself into an NFL draft pick. How London's path unfolds from here remains to be seen. "We thought [picking a sport] was going to happen his senior year, and then it was like, 'No, I can't, I just can't.' And we're like, 'OK, who are we to say this is what you're going to do? We're not going to make the decision for you,'" Cindi London says. "But yeah, we know at some point that it's going to have to come down to one. But he's going to be the one that's going to have to make that choice." The USC football and basketball coaches have been looped in on this eventuality, the family says. "I think everybody knows that if you want to pursue a sport professionally, you're going to only have to pick one. So I know in the back of their heads [they know] that it could go either side," London says. Adds Dwan: "I think we've had enough discussions with the coaching staffs, and I know that me and Cindi have personally brought it up with each coach ourselves, when he does, if he does decide to make a decision and if it is not you … We've had some great conversations and we've had that conversation with both coaches. The response and the feedback we got from the coaching staffs, I felt great about his future." The concern was not only what might happen scholarship-wise if London were to choose basketball, for example -- Dwan says their understanding is the basketball program would then put him on scholarship -- but also what effect a decision either way would have on the relationships that have been formed. Ultimately, his comfort level on that front helped affirm USC was the right choice for him. "I think that's also a main [reason] I picked 'SC because their relationship is so close," London said of the coaching staffs. "… If I would have picked basketball or I would have picked football, they would still be rooting for me." Adds his father: "And to be fair, not all the coaching staffs were like that. There were a number of high-ranking coaches that were like, 'Oh yeah, if he comes here he can play basketball, but he's a football player.'"



Drake London has already made a strong impression through the first week of USC football practice. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)

'You guys have the greatest walk-on in America'

Whichever path he ultimately chooses, London's potential is easy to see. He didn't play varsity football until his junior season because his body needed time to adjust physically to a significant growth spurt. As the family recalls, he was about 5-foot-6 when he started eighth grade and was pushing 6-foot-2 by the end of his freshman year. With his body so stretched out, his muscles and ligaments needed to catch up to his bone growth. That created myriad issues. His mother says that foot troubles had him "walking like a grandpa" and an abductor strain at the top of his hamstring near his glute further impacted the way he ran during that time. "All we did was rehab … just so he could get through the games and the season," Dwan says. "And then once he got through the games and the season, he started to feel a little bit healthy and boy that turned into a problem for people." London started to breakout as a junior wide receiver, and as a senior he'd catch 62 passes for 1,089 yards and 12 touchdowns (according to MaxPreps). Huisenga thinks London's basketball work adds a nimbleness to his abilities on the field, but he also emphasized the receiver's physicality as both a blocker or against defensive backs downfield. "He's hurdled guys and all that kind of stuff, one-handed grabs and all these amazing plays, but the most impressive thing he does, to us, is just how physical he is," Huisenga says. London's older sister Makayla, who has watched her brother's athletic rise from the beginning, makes the same point about his skills in both sports complementing each other. "Him playing both sports gives him edge in the other sport," she says. "... The aggression on the basketball court is like, 'Yo, do you have pads on?''' On the basketball court, London was elite at Moorpark. As a senior he averaged 29.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game. "And his stats should be better. I held him back. You can put that in big bold letters," Moore, his HS basketball coach says. "I pulled him out of games. There's another guy in our league that's going to UCLA that everybody believes is better (Camarillo HS's Jaime Jaquez), and I'm not quite sold. Drake did a lot more with a lot less around him." Just how intriguing is London's basketball potential? Moore, who works with Impact Basketball -- which has trained NBA stars like Kawhi Leonard and Kristaps Porzingis in the past -- wanted to see if he could get London out to Las Vegas this summer to workout with the pros his group hosts in the offseason. Ultimately, there wasn't enough time in his schedule before he enrolled at USC, but Moore was intrigued at how that might go. "Physically, he's right there. He needs a lot of polish on his skillset because he has divided [his] time, but he checks a lot of the boxes that gets you in the club," Moore says. "He's a willing defender. I think he can defend 1-3 at the next level. And I think that's where he's probably going to maybe earn a chance early. He doesn't get knocked off point of attack. He's got to continue to work on his jumpshot. … "If that's the last thing to develop then you're doing OK, because you can't teach feel. At a certain point you're either a defender or you're not -- if you're not physically able then none of that matters. But he's athletically all there. He's just got to put in work." Moore has known USC associate basketball coach Jason Hart and Trojans director of scouting Martin Bahar for a while, and he's made sure to remind them of their good fortunate in this case. "As our season went on, I just kept telling them, 'You guys have the greatest walk-on in America. You got a steal,'" Moore says. "And obivously football is going to rule the roost for a little bit for him, but if he can put in some quality time through the season and through the spring I think that decision may be a little harder than some people think." London is the first to admit that it will be difficult to leave one behind, whenever that time comes. He's been pushing so hard in both directions for as long as his family can remember, showing a level of determination sometimes out of place among his peers. "I always tell people … he is the hardest working person I've ever seen in my life," says Makayla, his older sister by 5.5 years. "Other boys would go play outside, and he would obviously play outside, but why were you running drills by yourself at the park? Or shooting by yourself? Or [he was] in the house, just always active, always doing something. "My parents were always like, 'What do you love and what do you want to dedicate yourself to?' And it was like, 'Football for sure.' He was wearing USC jerseys around the house at like 5 years old, 6 years old. And then basketball, we were always like, 'Drake, you're so good at that.' [He] always played, but when he grew into his body that's when it started coming all together." And became a true dilemma -- but a good one.

Whatever London chooses, however this all plays out, his family is going to savor the experience at USC knowing how much work has gone into creating the tough decision that now awaits. "To come out the tunnel at the Coliseum in a football uniform and to come out the tunnel at the Galen Center in a basketball jersey is …," Cindi says before her husband interjects. "It's more than most," Dwan says.

'USC Next Up' series archives:

Going in-depth on USC's high-profile transfer additions ...