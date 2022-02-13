Drew Peterson plays starring role as USC delivers another thriller vs. UCLA

USC had an opportunity to seize a statement win last weekend on the road against a top-10 Arizona team, up 6 points with about 6:30 to play, but the Trojans couldn't hold onto it. Veteran guard Drew Peterson sort of personified the frustration on that night with a season-worst 1-for-13 shooting performance.

Coach Andy Enfield still recites the stats a week later, that Peterson and fellow starting guard Boogie Ellis combined to go 4 of 25 from the field. He still recounts in vivid details a particularly excruciating possession in which the Trojans had multiple clean looks at the rim and couldn't get anything to go in.

That missed opportunity lingered with this team.

So as Enfield met with his assistant coaches early Saturday in advance of the No. 21-ranked Trojans' rivalry showdown with No. 12 UCLA, after finding out that forward Isaiah Mobley -- the team's leading scorer and rebounder -- would not be cleared to play due to "lingering concussion symptoms," the staff rallied around an optimistic thought.

"We said we're kind of due for one of these. You can't do what we did last week," Enfield shared later.

Indeed, the Trojans would not let this opportunity to make a statement against another highly-ranked opponent slip away -- even if it got a little tense at the end again.

An errant inbounds pass in the final 2 seconds gave UCLA's Tyger Campbell one last potential game-tying heave from long distance, but it sailed just a couple inches too long, clanking off the back iron to cue the Trojans' celebration.

And it was only fitting that Peterson played the role of catalyst in this reversal of fates, making 9 of his first 11 shots Saturday night while finishing with a season-high 27 points, 12 rebounds, 5 blocks and 4 assists to lead USC to a 67-64 victory over the Bruins before a large and loud crowd inside Galen Center.

"We just said, 'Somebody has to step up.' And Drew certainly did that offensively, defensively he had 5 blocked shots, he had 12 rebounds -- he did everything. He looked like a superstar out there. He was so good," Enfield said.

If ever there was a night for the Trojans (21-4, 10-4 Pac-12) to score their best win of the season, well, this seemed appropriate.

USC had declared the game a sell-out earlier in the week and later announced that it was the largest student crowd in Galen Center history -- 2,681 of the arena's loudest fans, some of whom had started forming the line to get in several hours before game time, many of whom ended up in the middle of the court bouncing up and down in celebration with the players after it was all over.

"I knew when I came here USC's a football school, but we're showing so much support over the last couple of years for our basketball program and we're hoping to make a permanent mark and leave a top 25 program for years to come," Peterson said.

"Yeah, I've never played in a game like that ... never that type of atmosphere," freshman guard Reese Dixon-Waters added.

Enfield said it was unlike anything he'd seen before in his USC tenure.

"I've been coaching a long time -- 27 years, 1994 was my first job, Milwaukee Bucks -- and this was as good an atmosphere as I can remember for a home crowd, especially our home crowd," he continued.

Enfield hasn't looked so ... giddy after a game in recent memory. The energy that reverberated through the arena was still coursing threw him afterward as he joked about never letting Chevez Goodwin throw in another late-game inbounds pass, as he playfully acknowledged the curious technical foul called on USC's Max Agbonkpolo for a dunk attempt in the final minute, and as he basked in the moment and what it meant.

This marked USC's fifth straight win over UCLA -- the longest such streak for the Trojans in the series since the early 1940s -- but more than that it's a continuation of the momentum the program has been building for a few years now, from the string of first-round draft picks, the Elite 8 run last year and the sterling record this season that was just needing some punctuation before the postseason.

It was an especially strong statement that this team, which struggled to get past lackluster West Coast Conference foe Pacific on Tuesday without Mobley, could knock off a No. 12-ranked opponent without their leader and with Ellis, another focal point of the offense, going scoreless on 0-for-7 shooting.

The Trojans found a way Saturday night, just like they have most of this season, when many didn't know what to expect from a team that lost its top two scorers, including NBA lottery pick Evan Mobley.

"This game meant a lot to our players," Enfield said. "They knew it was an important game in the Pac-12 standings, the national standings and it's a crosstown rivalry. They also knew that we have never beaten UCLA five times in a row since 80 or 90, 100 years ago. This was a big game for us for all those reasons. I cannot be more proud of these young men because of the effort and just a lot of grit today."

Said Peterson: "It's awesome to be able to put this on our resume. ... We really had to prove to ourselves that we could get a statement win like this, so beating a good ranked opponent like that it's just awesome for our momentum going into the rest of the season and March."